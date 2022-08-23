Media

Amazon, DirecTV agree to air 'Thursday Night Football' in bars

Published on August 23, 2022.
Credit: Bloomberg L.P.

Amazon.com Inc. will show its “Thursday Night Football” broadcast in bars and restaurants as part of a new, multiyear deal with DirecTV.

 

The agreement covers everything from national hotel chains to local sports bars and will begin with the preseason football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans on Aug. 25, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. Without this deal, many venues would have faced the expensive prospect of needing to upgrade all their TVs to new ones that allow for streaming video.

 

The online retailer acquired exclusive rights to the program from the National Football League last year under a long-term deal, representing a major transition of one of America’s premier sports to an online media outlet. Subscribers to Amazon’s Prime Video service will be able to watch the games on smartphones, video-game consoles and connected TVs. The company plans a big splash, including hiring veteran broadcaster Al Michaels as a play-by-play announcer.

—Bloomberg News

