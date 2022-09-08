AMC Networks promotes Kim Kelleher to chief commercial officer in ad sales shuffle

Kim Kelleher has been named chief commercial officer for AMC Networks as the company announces several shifts to streamline its sales business. Kelleher, who was previously president of commercial revenue and partnerships, will report directly to CEO Christina Spade with a trio of executives under her purview, forming a centralized ad sales unit.

The move follows shifts in media to consolidate channels for advertisers to access unified cross-portfolio buying. Kelleher and her team will lead streamlined sales and partnerships across AMC properties including its cable and digital channels, such as AMC+, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, We TV, Acorn TV and AllBlk.

Kelleher joined AMC Networks, known for shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul,” in 2019 after acting in various executive roles for publishing companies including Condé Nast and Time Inc. In her previous role at AMC, she led the company’s commercial revenue team as well as innovations in its advertising, plus AMC’s Digital Operations team that oversees marketing and development in gaming, licensing and merchandising, publishing and e-commerce.