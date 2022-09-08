Media

AMC Networks promotes Kim Kelleher to chief commercial officer in ad sales shuffle

The media company’s president of distribution and development, Josh Reader, will depart early next year
By Parker Herren. Published on September 08, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Roku looks to first-party data to bring small businesses to streaming TV

Kim Kelleher was named chief commercial officer for AMC Networks

Credit: AMC

Kim Kelleher has been named chief commercial officer for AMC Networks as the company announces several shifts to streamline its sales business. Kelleher, who was previously president of commercial revenue and partnerships, will report directly to CEO Christina Spade with a trio of executives under her purview, forming a centralized ad sales unit. 

The move follows shifts in media to consolidate channels for advertisers to access unified cross-portfolio buying. Kelleher and her team will lead streamlined sales and partnerships across AMC properties including its cable and digital channels, such as AMC+, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, We TV, Acorn TV and AllBlk.

Kelleher joined AMC Networks, known for shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul,” in 2019 after acting in various executive roles for publishing companies including Condé Nast and Time Inc. In her previous role at AMC, she led the company’s commercial revenue team as well as innovations in its advertising, plus AMC’s Digital Operations team that oversees marketing and development in gaming, licensing and merchandising, publishing and e-commerce.

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

Mike Pears, executive VP of distribution and content sales and Amy Leasca, senior VP of partner management, will report to Kelleher, alongside Roy Cho, previously senior VP of business development and partner management, who has been promoted to executive VP of distribution.

“A cohesive, forward-looking commercial revenue team that has responsibility for all of our valuable partner relationships across advertisers, affiliates and new digital platforms makes strong strategic sense and Kim is the perfect executive to lead it,” Spade said in a statement. “She has brought her own unique talent, ingenuity and dynamic leadership to our commercial revenue group. We are thrilled to apply her abilities to an even more comprehensive role to drive the company’s top-line growth.”

AMC Networks named the team alongside news that its current president of distribution and development, Josh Reader, will depart the company in early 2023 to found “a new venture in the content creation and blockchain space,” according to AMC.

More media news
Roku looks to first-party data to bring small businesses to streaming TV
Parker Herren
SC Johnson keeps global media account with Omnicom following review that included WPP
Jack Neff
Midterm campaigns lead to ad boom for local TV stations
Simon Dumenco

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Roku looks to first-party data to bring small businesses to streaming TV

Roku looks to first-party data to bring small businesses to streaming TV
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ draws 25 million viewers in series debut

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ draws 25 million viewers in series debut
Comcast looks to cut up to $1 billion from its TV network budgets

Comcast looks to cut up to $1 billion from its TV network budgets
Netflix names Snapchat execs as its first advertising leaders

Netflix names Snapchat execs as its first advertising leaders

TikTok ramps up connected TV push

TikTok ramps up connected TV push
Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital

Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital
How Big Ten’s massive media deal is part of commissioner's plan to revamp conference

How Big Ten’s massive media deal is part of commissioner's plan to revamp conference
Amazon, DirecTV agree to air 'Thursday Night Football' in bars

Amazon, DirecTV agree to air 'Thursday Night Football' in bars