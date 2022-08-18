Big Ten strikes $7 billion TV deal with CBS, FOX, NBC and Peacock

"Big Ten Conference football will dominate Saturdays, beginning in the fall of 2023 on the largest broadcast platforms from morning to night, with FOX at Noon ET, CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET and NBC in Prime Time," the release says.

Big Ten football games from schools like the University of Michigan and Ohio State University routinely draw large television audiences. Notwithstanding the conference’s name and Midwest roots, the Big Ten now has 14 members across states stretching from New Jersey to Nebraska. USC and UCLA are expected to join the conference in 2024.

"The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals. They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics," Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in the release.

ESPN’s decision to walk away from the bidding was first reported by the Sports Business Journal. ESPN has carried Big Ten football and basketball for 40 years, the publication said.