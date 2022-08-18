Big Ten strikes $7 billion TV deal with CBS, FOX, NBC and Peacock

The Big Ten announced today that it has struck a broadcasting deal with CBS, FOX, NBC and NBCUniversal's Peacock. The deal is worth $7 billion, according to the Associated Press, and will run from 2023 through 2030.
“The breadth of new partners, in addition to Big Ten Network (BTN) and FS1, will place conference football, women's and men's basketball and Olympic sports student-athletes on the biggest stage and provide fans with the most exciting matchups across traditional over-the-air linear television and direct-to-consumer streaming. These landmark media rights agreements are the most comprehensive in all of college sports and further strengthen the tradition of the Big Ten Conference,” a press release said.