Inside Condé Nast's paid subscription plan for Bon Appétit and Epicurious recipes

And what are the specifics of the cost?

With the Bon Appétit and Epicurious paid recipe subscription, consumers will have the option of a monthly digital subscription at $4.99 a month after a one-month free trial, or an annual digital subscription at $40, which we are discounting to $30 for charter subscribers.

Do you do a lot of testing of introductory offers?

Yes, and introductory trial offers will remain part of our overall acquisition strategy. It’s an effective tactic in attracting new paying consumers that music and video streaming services do as well. We continually test our introductory rates to achieve a trial offer that optimizes acquisition volume and subscriber lifetime value. And we have a robust CRM onboarding process to get trialists engaged with the brand so that they become loyal readers willing to pay a premium price and continue the relationship past the trial period.

So you’re observing the customer every step of the way, basically.

We followed the same successful approach we originally took when Condé Nast launched its first metered paywall on The New Yorker back in November 2014. Consumer engagement, insights and analytics as well as competitive analysis informed our strategy.

Another important data point for Bon Appétit and Epicurious has come from the registration gate we launched last year. On the second recipe, a reader is asked to supply their email address in order to continue reading. The results have been extremely strong for both Bon Appétit and Epicurious. We have seen a strong correlation between content that drives registration and content that drives paid conversion on our brands that currently have paid digital subscriptions.

The publishing industry was obsessed for decades with trying to offer advertisers scale—which caused the era of rate-base inflation and heavily discounted subscription prices for print publications, and an early inclination for publishers to offer much or all of their content for free on the web. What’s Condé’s narrative—what’s your message to advertisers—going forward about reach and the value of audiences?

Our pay strategy is built hand-in-hand with our advertising team. Our advertisers come to Condé Nast to reach the most engaged audiences, in the most premium and contextually relevant environments. Based on the extensive data we’ve collected from our digital subscription brands, we know that our subscribers are a highly engaged audience, coming back to our sites with greater frequency, spending more time with our content, and discovering more by visiting more pages.

Are those paying readers more engaged with the advertising too?

Yes, the data also proves that these performance metrics translate directly to the engagement with the advertising we serve in these environments on behalf of our clients.

And what about scale? How has the launch of subscription products affected total audience size?

We have not experienced a negative traffic impact with the brands that currently have a paywall. Understanding the value of our audiences and our content allows us to make quick decisions for content optimization as well as marketing and distribution strategies. In addition to being able to adjust the meters on the websites to optimize traffic, our content distribution network across platforms like YouTube and social media give us additional scale and allow us to monetize our content in multiple ways.

Since launching paid digital subscriptions at The New Yorker in November 2014, Wired in February 2018 and Vanity Fair in April 2018, consumers have proven that they are willing to pay for the quality content we create, and performance has exceeded our expectations. At the same time, each of these brands has increased the number of visitors to their sites, plus the amount of time those visitors spend there.

These successes have proven the ultimate measure of our audience engagement: Beyond time spent, it’s money spent.