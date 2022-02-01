Media

Inside Condé Nast's paid subscription plan for Bon Appétit and Epicurious recipes

Dwayne Sheppard, Condé’s senior VP, consumer revenue, walks us through the strategy—and what it all means for advertisers
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 01, 2022.
Fox draws 50 million TV viewers to Rams win over 49ers
20220201_BAEpi_3x2
Credit: Condé Nast

Condé Nast is today launching a recipe subscription product that draws from the archives and editorial expertise of its venerable foodie brands: Bon Appétit and Epicurious. It’s the latest example of the global publishing conglomerate’s increasing focus on recalibrating its subscriber revenue mix—an effort being led by Dwayne Sheppard, Condé’s senior VP of consumer revenue. (Ad Age’s conversation with Sheppard about this strategy follows below.)

Readers will be asked to pay up to $59.88 per year (based on the non-discounted monthly rate of $4.99) for access to more than 50,000 recipes across BonAppetit.com and Epicurious.com. (Going forward, BA print subscribers will be offered online recipe access as an add-on option.)

The two brands have been intertwined to varying degrees over the years. Bon Appétit is a 65-year-old magazine that Condé acquired in 1993 and has spent the last couple of decades turning into a powerhouse multimedia brand—while keeping the 1.5 million–circulation monthly print edition humming. Epicurious was born as a website; Condé launched it in 1995 as one of the earliest successful digital-native media brands to come from a legacy publisher. The two titles share some staff and leadership, including Dawn Davis, the editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit since August 2020, who also oversees Epicurious.

What does today’s launch mean for advertisers that have been paying to reach Bon Appétit and Epicurious readers online? Given that non-recipe content on both sites, such as restaurant profiles and culinary trend pieces, will remain free, Condé’s internal projections are that it will be able to maintain its combined Bon Appétit-Epicurious audience, which ranges from 20 to 25 million monthly uniques (interest in food-related web content tends to peak around various holidays). Non-subscribers will still be able to access three free recipes per month.

And Sheppard notes that Condé’s message to advertisers is that subscribers are proof positive that the company has “exceptionally strong brands with loyal, engaged audiences—and best-in-class content that readers are willing to pay for.”

More from Ad Age’s conversation with Sheppard below.

This interview has been lightly edited for space and flow.

 

Putting more emphasis on growing reader revenue has been a trend across publishing. To what extent has that been the case for Condé? Can you share some numbers and projections?

In 2021, subscription and membership revenue grew 14% year-over-year, which is the second year in a row with double-digit subscription and membership revenue growth. We are heavily investing in consumer revenue opportunities and products, and are targeting consumer revenue to grow another 50% by 2024. Our strong consumer revenue last year was also driven by continued growth in our global audiences—up 28% from 2019. 

Condé Nast print subs have been insanely good deals for years—as has been the case for most consumer magazines, frankly, across the publishing landscape. That said, at Condé, The New Yorker has taken the lead in terms of aiming for and getting premium pricing for subscriptions, both for print and online. Give us a sense of some of your price points for subscription products across Condé brands.

The New Yorker readers are paying up to $170 a year for full digital access as well as home delivery of the print magazine and access to The New Yorker Live—a new virtual event series created exclusively for subscribers that launched in 2021. AD PRO [from Architectural Digest] is $240 for an annual membership, which includes education courses, events, trend reports, a job board and an archive. Vanity Fair, Wired, Architectural Digest and Bon Appétit readers are paying up to $50 or more a year for [combined] print and digital access.

Give us the specifics about the new Bon App-Epi subscription product.

We have more than 50,000 incredible recipes, with more than 30 new recipes added every month. Our recipes are rigorously tested multiple times by our test kitchen experts—until we think they’re perfect. In addition to testing new recipes every month, we re-test and re-optimize old recipes to make sure they are the best out there.

This launch has been a deeply collaborative process involving nearly all the teams within the organization—research and insights, data and analytics, audience development, product, commercial and consumer—but it all started with our incredible editorial recipe content. Dawn Davis and her team were key partners in getting to this moment.

And what are the specifics of the cost?

With the Bon Appétit and Epicurious paid recipe subscription, consumers will have the option of a monthly digital subscription at $4.99 a month after a one-month free trial, or an annual digital subscription at $40, which we are discounting to $30 for charter subscribers.

Do you do a lot of testing of introductory offers?

Yes, and introductory trial offers will remain part of our overall acquisition strategy. It’s an effective tactic in attracting new paying consumers that music and video streaming services do as well. We continually test our introductory rates to achieve a trial offer that optimizes acquisition volume and subscriber lifetime value. And we have a robust CRM onboarding process to get trialists engaged with the brand so that they become loyal readers willing to pay a premium price and continue the relationship past the trial period. 

So you’re observing the customer every step of the way, basically.

We followed the same successful approach we originally took when Condé Nast launched its first metered paywall on The New Yorker back in November 2014. Consumer engagement, insights and analytics as well as competitive analysis informed our strategy.

Another important data point for Bon Appétit and Epicurious has come from the registration gate we launched last year. On the second recipe, a reader is asked to supply their email address in order to continue reading. The results have been extremely strong for both Bon Appétit and Epicurious. We have seen a strong correlation between content that drives registration and content that drives paid conversion on our brands that currently have paid digital subscriptions.

The publishing industry was obsessed for decades with trying to offer advertisers scale—which caused the era of rate-base inflation and heavily discounted subscription prices for print publications, and an early inclination for publishers to offer much or all of their content for free on the web. What’s Condé’s narrative—what’s your message to advertisers—going forward about reach and the value of audiences?

Our pay strategy is built hand-in-hand with our advertising team. Our advertisers come to Condé Nast to reach the most engaged audiences, in the most premium and contextually relevant environments. Based on the extensive data we’ve collected from our digital subscription brands, we know that our subscribers are a highly engaged audience, coming back to our sites with greater frequency, spending more time with our content, and discovering more by visiting more pages.

Are those paying readers more engaged with the advertising too?

Yes, the data also proves that these performance metrics translate directly to the engagement with the advertising we serve in these environments on behalf of our clients. 

And what about scale? How has the launch of subscription products affected total audience size?

We have not experienced a negative traffic impact with the brands that currently have a paywall. Understanding the value of our audiences and our content allows us to make quick decisions for content optimization as well as marketing and distribution strategies. In addition to being able to adjust the meters on the websites to optimize traffic, our content distribution network across platforms like YouTube and social media give us additional scale and allow us to monetize our content in multiple ways. 

Since launching paid digital subscriptions at The New Yorker in November 2014, Wired in February 2018 and Vanity Fair in April 2018, consumers have proven that they are willing to pay for the quality content we create, and performance has exceeded our expectations. At the same time, each of these brands has increased the number of visitors to their sites, plus the amount of time those visitors spend there.

These successes have proven the ultimate measure of our audience engagement: Beyond time spent, it’s money spent.

