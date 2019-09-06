Crain Communications acquires GenomeWeb
Crain Communications Inc, the parent company of Ad Age, today announced that it has acquired GenomeWeb, an online news organization serving the global community of scientists, technology professionals and executives who use and develop the latest advanced tools in molecular biology research and molecular diagnostics. The move expands the company’s footprint in the scientific/health-related media space; Crain also owns Modern Healthcare.
“We are excited to add GenomeWeb to our family of brands,” says KC Crain, president and chief operating officer of Crain Communications. “GenomeWeb’s history and expertise in journalism, and their commitment to top-level reporting, makes it an attractive business and a perfect complement to our family of business-to-business brands.”
GenomeWeb, based in New York with a staff of 30, covers the scientific and economic ecosystem spurred by the advent of high-throughput genome sequencing, with stories addressing emerging science (e.g., “Genetic Testing Can Guide Medication Decisions After Heart Procedure, Study Finds”), M&A activity in the space (“OncoCyte to Acquire Razor Genomics”) and more. The site was launched in 1997 and its advertisers include suppliers of research tools, analytical instruments, information technology and molecular diagnostics.
The brand’s leadership team includes Bernadette Toner, chief executive officer, and Greg Anderson, chief operating officer. “GenomeWeb is proud to be joining a company that has supported high-quality, independent business journalism for more than a century,” Toner says.
Detroit-based Crain Communications also owns Automotive News, Automotive News Canada, Automotive News China, Automotive News Europe, Automotive News Mexico, Automobilwoche, Autoweek, Crain’s Chicago Business, Crain’s Cleveland Business, Crain’s New York Business, Crain’s Detroit Business, Staffing Industry Analysts, Pensions & Investments, Plastics News, Plastics News Europe, Plastics News China, Rubber & Plastics News, European Rubber Journal, Tire Business, Urethanes Technology International, and Plastics & Rubber World.