Disney expects entire streaming business to be profitable in fiscal fourth quarter

Walt Disney Co. said it expects its entire streaming business to be profitable for the first time in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The entertainment part of the company’s direct-to-consumer unit, which includes Disney+ and Hulu but not ESPN+, today reported a profit of $47 million in the fiscal second quarter, as sales growth outpaced higher costs for programming and marketing.

“We got profitable earlier than we expected as the costs came in better than expected,” Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said in a telephone interview a week ahead of the company’s upfront presentation.

Streaming results in the fiscal third quarter will be weaker due to the timing of cricket-related costs in India, Johnston said, but the company still expects its entire streaming business to be profitable in the fiscal fourth quarter. Profit in theme parks is forecast to be flat in the third quarter due to expenses such as a new cruise ship before resuming growth later in the year, Johnston said. Disney’s upfront presentation is slated for May 14.

Traditional TV networks, once a growth engine for the company, reported weaker results in the second quarter. Sales fell 8% to $2.77 billion in the unit that includes ABC, the Disney Channel and other TV networks. Profit fell 22% to $752 million due to lower ad sales and fewer cable subscribers.