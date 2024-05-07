Media

Disney expects entire streaming business to be profitable in fiscal fourth quarter

Entertainment part of the company’s DTC unit reported a profit of $47 million
Published on May 07, 2024.
Credit: Bloomberg

Walt Disney Co. said it expects its entire streaming business to be profitable for the first time in the fiscal fourth quarter. 

The entertainment part of the company’s direct-to-consumer unit, which includes Disney+ and Hulu but not ESPN+, today reported a profit of $47 million in the fiscal second quarter, as sales growth outpaced higher costs for programming and marketing. 

“We got profitable earlier than we expected as the costs came in better than expected,” Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said in a telephone interview a week ahead of the company’s upfront presentation.

Also read: Disney’s Rita Ferro on AI, new ad formats and more

Streaming results in the fiscal third quarter will be weaker due to the timing of cricket-related costs in India, Johnston said, but the company still expects its entire streaming business to be profitable in the fiscal fourth quarter. Profit in theme parks is forecast to be flat in the third quarter due to expenses such as a new cruise ship before resuming growth later in the year, Johnston said. Disney’s upfront presentation is slated for May 14. 

Traditional TV networks, once a growth engine for the company, reported weaker results in the second quarter. Sales fell 8% to $2.77 billion in the unit that includes ABC, the Disney Channel and other TV networks. Profit fell 22% to $752 million due to lower ad sales and fewer cable subscribers. 

In the sports segment, home to ESPN and related networks, sales rose 2% to $4.31 billion while profit fell 2% to $778 million, due in part to higher domestic rights fees.

Overall, Disney’s second-quarter profit beat estimates, thanks to sharply narrower losses in its streaming TV business and higher ticket prices at theme parks. 

Earnings at the world’s largest entertainment company rose to $1.21 a share, excluding some items, in the period ended March 30, surpassing the $1.12 average of analysts’ estimates. Disney raised its guidance for full-year earnings growth to 25% from 20%. Still, revenue fell short of projections, and overall Disney+ subscribers came in lower than expected. Shares were down 4.7% in early trading in New York.

The slight misses overshadowed what was otherwise a strong earnings report. Profit climbed 12% at the Disney division that includes parks, while losses from streaming shrank to $18 million from $659 million a year earlier. The profit results marked the fourth straight quarter that Disney has beaten in a sign that a turnaround is gaining momentum under CEO Bob Iger. Those gains helped Iger vanquish activist investor Nelson Peltz, who unsuccessfully campaigned for a board seat at Disney’s annual meeting in April.

Disney shares are up 29% this year through Monday, with Iger unveiling initiatives such as a $1.5 billion investment in Fortnite developer Epic Games, steep cost cuts and the restoration of dividend payments.

Earnings in Disney’s theme-park division rose to $2.29 billion in the second quarter, driven by sharply higher results internationally, especially Hong Kong. Domestically the company’s cruise line and Disney World resort in Florida registered income growth, while California’s Disneyland saw weaker performance due to higher costs.

Disney had no new theatrical releases in the quarter, partly due to the twin strikes by writers and actors last year. Iger is seeking to reinvigorate that business by delaying some films to focus on quality. The unit that includes the movie studio reported a loss of $18 million in quarter on a 40% decline in sales.

—Bloomberg News

