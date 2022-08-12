What results from Disney, Fox, Paramount and others reveal about the state of advertising

Over the past few weeks, the major media conglomerates have reported their quarterly earnings, offering a glimpse into the state of advertising—particularly TV/streaming advertising—amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions.
Presentations from Disney, Fox, Paramount and NBCUniversal, plus a particularly buzzy one from Warner Bros. Discovery, may have set off the sirens for many on Wall Street, but “advertising conditions are not as bad as the dominant narratives would suggest and the second-quarter data has validated that view,” said Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at GroupM.
“It’s not to say that economic conditions are ideal, because they’re clearly not, but they’re far from as bad as I think most people in the industry think and Wall Street thinks,” added Wieser, who noted that while growth in ad revenue among TV networks has slowed, that deceleration still shows growth, not a decline.
Here’s what marketers need to know about the financial state of the major media companies: