Disney raises price for Hulu streaming service by $1 a month

Walt Disney Co. raised the price of its Hulu streaming service by $1—to $7 a month for the version that has advertising and to $14 a month without ads.

The increases go into effect Oct. 8, the company said Tuesday in an emailed statement. A bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ remains $14 a month, the company said.

Disney has now raised prices for all three of its streaming services this year, with each increasing by $1. Disney+, the flagship service, increased to $8 a month in March, while the ESPN+ sports product rose to $7 a month in August.