Disney+ subscribers top estimates and park profit soars

Disney’s other streaming services, Hulu and ESPN+, posted total subscribers of 45.6 million and 22.3 million respectively.

Disney’s earnings rose to $1.08 a share but missed the $1.17 average estimate of analysts due in part to sharply higher taxes paid in international markets. Sales in the period ended April 2 jumped to $19.2 billion, but trailed the $20.1 billion forecast on Wall Street after the company lost $1 billion in licensing revenue as it focuses on its own streaming business.

Shares of Disney rose as much as 6.8% to $112.33 in extended trading after the results were announced. The stock was down 32% this year, making it one of the biggest losers in the Dow Jones industrial average.



Theme parks were strong as expected. Earnings at the company’s resort division were $1.76 billion, recovering from a loss a year earlier, as guests returned in force to its hotels and theme parks. Among the new attractions opening in the quarter was the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, an all-inclusive hotel with Star Wars characters that costs $4,800 for a two-night stay for two guests.

In February, CEO Bob Chapek again warned of a challenging first half but predicted streaming subscriber growth would accelerate in the second half of the year, when new film and TV projects are ready and new markets are added. Streaming video is a key growth area for Disney, which like other media companies is seeing a dwindling audience for traditional TV.

Profit in the company's traditional TV division fell 1% to $2.82 billion as higher sports programming costs offset advertising gains.

The loss at the company’s direct-to-consumer unit more than doubled to $887 million, due to higher investments in film and TV content, partly offset by higher advertising and subscriber revenue.

