Disney+ subscribers top estimates and park profit soars

Walt Disney Co. reported subscriber gains for its flagship streaming service that exceeded analysts’ estimates, allaying fears that its online TV business may be peaking after Netflix Inc. posted a surprise decline last month.
Disney finished its fiscal second quarter with 137.7 million Disney+ subscribers globally, an increase of 33% from a year ago, the company said Wednesday. Although the quarterly gain was smaller than the growth that the service saw in the company’s fiscal first quarter, the total beat Wall Street estimates of 134.4 million.
Investors were expecting slower growth after Netflix shocked Wall Street by reporting a surprise drop in subscribers and forecasting an even steeper loss in the current quarter. That led the company, the streaming industry leader, to tear up its playbook and announce plans for a lower-priced version of the service that includes advertising.