Media

Disney's NHL deal scores big with advertisers

The media giant says it has sold out of the regular season
By DeArbea Walker. Published on October 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
What TV commercials cost in the 2021-22 season
20211021_nhlDisney_3x2
Credit: Getty Images | Ethan Miller

Disney is netting some early wins with its new NHL deal in the form of robust ad sales. The media giant confirmed it has sold out its hockey ad inventory on ESPN up until the playoffs, while striking sponsorship deals across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu. 

Disney has lured in dozens of in-game and studio sponsor partners from a variety of sectors, from automotive to financial services, including  Discover, Dunkin, EA Sports, and Jägermeister. Studio sponsors include Fidelity, Lexus, and Progressive.  

More from Ad Age
A 'lack of concern' over the death of cookies, study finds
Samantha Powers
Disney introduces ‘clean room’ data solution as marketers scramble for first-party data
Ethan Jakob Craft

This is the first time the NHL has aired on ESPN since 2004. The league previously aired games on NBC, but that deal expired this summer. Disney has been able to retain some of NBC's sponsors, such as EA Sports and Apple.

Brands including Apple and Honda will have integrations during broadcasts, such as ads running across the bottom panel of the screen, or brand-sponsored time-outs. Other sponsors include Taco Bell, which is backing intermission reports and post and pre-game coverage. 

The entertainment conglomerate is also working brands into a new daily highlight-focused studio show, called “In The Crease,” which streams on ESPN+, and “The Point,” as well as a weekly NHL studio show that will simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+. 

"As we embark on a new era in sports with the return of the NHL on Disney, our diversified and unique offerings provide greater reach for brands and our viewers than anywhere else,” Rita Ferro, president of Disney Advertising Sales, said. “We’re delivering must-watch content across every screen and platform, reaching sports fans of all types, everywhere they are.”

Disney said last week's 2021 NHL doubleheader premiere broke the record for the most-viewed doubleheader season opener. Ratings were up 54%  over 2019 NHL season-opening doubleheader, averaging 884,000 viewers on ESPN over a five-hour window.  

Among viewers ages 18-49, the doubleheader was up 56% compared with the 2019 season-opener, according to Disney. 

Disney’s ESPN secured the NHL deal starting this season in a seven-year deal reportedly worth $2.8 billion. Turner Sports also has a “B” range deal over seven years paying $225 million a year.  

 

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

What TV commercials cost in the 2021-22 season

What TV commercials cost in the 2021-22 season
Netflix protesters, Chappelle supporters clash as employees walk out

Netflix protesters, Chappelle supporters clash as employees walk out
Peres named associate publisher of Ad Age

Peres named associate publisher of Ad Age
Watch Kim Kardashian West’s ‘SNL’ commercial spoof for Skims for Thick Dogs

Watch Kim Kardashian West’s ‘SNL’ commercial spoof for Skims for Thick Dogs
IAC to pay $2.7 billion for parent of People, Better Homes & Gardens

IAC to pay $2.7 billion for parent of People, Better Homes & Gardens
Facebook whistleblower: firm places profits over users

Facebook whistleblower: firm places profits over users
Ozy Media, which has been a darling of the ad world, reportedly shuts down

Ozy Media, which has been a darling of the ad world, reportedly shuts down

National Women’s Soccer League cancels games after sex allegations

National Women’s Soccer League cancels games after sex allegations