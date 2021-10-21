Disney's NHL deal scores big with advertisers

This is the first time the NHL has aired on ESPN since 2004. The league previously aired games on NBC, but that deal expired this summer. Disney has been able to retain some of NBC's sponsors, such as EA Sports and Apple.

Brands including Apple and Honda will have integrations during broadcasts, such as ads running across the bottom panel of the screen, or brand-sponsored time-outs. Other sponsors include Taco Bell, which is backing intermission reports and post and pre-game coverage.

The entertainment conglomerate is also working brands into a new daily highlight-focused studio show, called “In The Crease,” which streams on ESPN+, and “The Point,” as well as a weekly NHL studio show that will simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

"As we embark on a new era in sports with the return of the NHL on Disney, our diversified and unique offerings provide greater reach for brands and our viewers than anywhere else,” Rita Ferro, president of Disney Advertising Sales, said. “We’re delivering must-watch content across every screen and platform, reaching sports fans of all types, everywhere they are.”

Disney said last week's 2021 NHL doubleheader premiere broke the record for the most-viewed doubleheader season opener. Ratings were up 54% over 2019 NHL season-opening doubleheader, averaging 884,000 viewers on ESPN over a five-hour window.

Among viewers ages 18-49, the doubleheader was up 56% compared with the 2019 season-opener, according to Disney.

Disney’s ESPN secured the NHL deal starting this season in a seven-year deal reportedly worth $2.8 billion. Turner Sports also has a “B” range deal over seven years paying $225 million a year.