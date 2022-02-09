Media

Entertainment Weekly, InStyle among six IAC magazines ending print issues

The move to digital-only versions of the titles comes months after IAC bought Meredith Corp.'s magazine publishing operations
Published on February 09, 2022.
Media mogul Barry Diller is shutting down the print editions of six magazines, resulting in job losses for about 200 employees.

Dotdash Meredith, part of Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp., is halting monthly print editions of EatingWell, Entertainment Weekly, Health, InStyle, Parents and People en Español, Neil Vogel, CEO of the division, said Wednesday in a memo to staff. 

“It is not news to anyone that there has been a pronounced shift in readership and advertising from print to digital, and as a result, for a few important brands, print is no longer serving the brand’s core purpose,” Vogel said. “As such, we are going to move to a digital-only future for these brands, which will help us to unlock their full potential.”

The layoffs amount to less than 5% of the total workforce at Dotdash Meredith. The decision was reported earlier Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal.

IAC acquired the magazine publishing operations of Meredith Corp. late last year in a deal valued at $2.7 billion, adding famous titles like People and Better Homes & Gardens to its digital assets. The purchase closed in December.

