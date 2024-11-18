Media

ESPN to air ‘Inside the NBA’ after Warner Bros. settles lawsuit

Warner Bros. sued the NBA in August for breach of contract after its rights package proposal was rejected by the league
Published on November 18, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Comcast to spin off cable TV channels including MSNBC, CNBC and USA

In return, ESPN will allow Warner Bros. to air select 13 Big 12 college football games each season and 15 men’s basketball games.

Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

After losing broadcast rights to National Basketball Association games in July, Warner Bros. Discovery struck a new 11-year deal with the league that will see the media company’s popular “Inside the NBA” show move to ESPN in exchange for more limited content rights. 

 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

Warner Bros. sued the NBA in August for breach of contract after its rights package proposal was rejected by the league. The two sides reached a settlement last week and under terms of the new agreement announced Monday, Warner Bros.’s TNT Sports will continue to produce Inside the NBA, but will license the popular television show to Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN and ABC. 

In return, ESPN will allow Warner Bros. to air select 13 Big 12 college football games each season and 15 men’s basketball games. The deal, which kicks in for the 2025-2026 season, also expands game highlight rights for TNT Sports, digital properties Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, and Warner Bros. will be able to produce and distribute NBA content across its portfolio of brands. 

Recent news from Ad Age
Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year
E.J. Schultz
The top 5 creative campaigns to know about right now
Tim Nudd
Super Bowl 2025 commercials and the brands buying them
Ad Age Staff

Charles Barkley will continue to be one of the hosts of Inside the NBA, which has been a long-running fan-favorite. The former basketball star turned analyst extended his contract with Warner Bros. in August, despite heavily criticizing the company’s leadership for mismanaging the NBA negotiations.

Warner Bros. lost out on a decades-long partnership in July after the NBA signed a $76 billion deal with Disney, Comcast Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. That ended a long-standing contract for TNT to air basketball games and the popular Inside the NBA studio show on TNT. The legal settlement allows TNT Sports to air NBA games in some countries, including Poland, Sweden and several in Latin America.

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Comcast to spin off cable TV channels including MSNBC, CNBC and USA

Comcast to spin off cable TV channels including MSNBC, CNBC and USA
Ebiquity appoints new group CEO

Ebiquity appoints new group CEO
LeBron James’ media company to merge with ‘Kardashians’ producer

LeBron James’ media company to merge with ‘Kardashians’ producer
Disney profit beats expectations as movies, streaming gain

Disney profit beats expectations as movies, streaming gain
Amazon to close its Freevee ad-supported streaming TV service

Amazon to close its Freevee ad-supported streaming TV service
Paramount-Nielsen standoff escalates with media buyers split over VideoAmp shift

Paramount-Nielsen standoff escalates with media buyers split over VideoAmp shift
The New York Times introduces new ad targeting to reach readers beyond hard news

The New York Times introduces new ad targeting to reach readers beyond hard news
Netflix sells out Christmas Day NFL games

Netflix sells out Christmas Day NFL games