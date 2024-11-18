ESPN to air ‘Inside the NBA’ after Warner Bros. settles lawsuit

Warner Bros. sued the NBA in August for breach of contract after its rights package proposal was rejected by the league. The two sides reached a settlement last week and under terms of the new agreement announced Monday, Warner Bros.’s TNT Sports will continue to produce Inside the NBA, but will license the popular television show to Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN and ABC.

In return, ESPN will allow Warner Bros. to air select 13 Big 12 college football games each season and 15 men’s basketball games. The deal, which kicks in for the 2025-2026 season, also expands game highlight rights for TNT Sports, digital properties Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, and Warner Bros. will be able to produce and distribute NBA content across its portfolio of brands.