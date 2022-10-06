ESPN nears large partnership with DraftKings

Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN is nearing a large new partnership with sports-betting firm DraftKings Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The agreement would pave the way for the media giant to capitalize on the growing wave of legalized sports betting, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The structure and details of the partnership couldn’t be immediately learned.

DraftKings shares jumped as much as 14% in extended trading in New York. They had declined 42% this year through Thursday’s close, valuing the company at $7.2 billion. Disney was little changed in late trading.

ESPN declined to comment. A spokesperson for DraftKings said it doesn’t discuss conversations it has with other companies, while noting it has “a great, long standing relationship with ESPN.”

Media companies are looking for ways to cash in as more states legalize sports betting. Many TV networks have seen a flood of ad dollars from sportsbooks that are competing to sign up bettors.

ESPN has already invested heavily in sports gambling, though it has steered clear of taking actual bets. The broadcaster has betting-related shows such as Daily Wager and marketing deals with DraftKings and Caesars Entertainment Inc. where links to the sportsbooks are integrated into ESPN’s website. Disney also acquired a stake in DraftKings as part of its acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019.