Fox's Tubi expands Nielsen relationship even amid measurement upheaval

Streamer will add Digital Ad Ratings coverage with the goal of eventually using Nielsen's next-generation cross-platform measurement
By Jack Neff. Published on April 29, 2022.
Credit: Tubi

Fox Entertainment’s free ad-supported streaming service Tubi will expand its relationship with Nielsen to cover more devices and pave the way for measurement from the company’s next-generation Nielsen One platform when available, the network announced today.

In a statement, Tubi said it’s working on expanding coverage of streaming devices using Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings, including computer, mobile and connected TV inventory on specific devices.

The move will give advertisers a more comprehensive view of ad performance on Tubi, including co-viewing, and is a step toward increased coverage via Nielsen One, the company’s in-development cross-measurement platform, the network’s statement said.

Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot

Like its national TV ratings, Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings hasn’t had accreditation from the industry's Media Rating Council since last year, though executives have expressed confidence in restoring accreditation as soon as this year. Nielsen One is expected to be fully operational by later this year, after which an MRC application is likely. Other TV measurement services, including from Comscore and iSpot.tv, are seeking accreditation too. And Comscore earlier this week agreed with the MRC to put its Media Metrix desktop measurement on hiatus as it works through methodology changes required by Google’s pending elimination of cookies from Chrome.

“As a movie and television streaming service with 80% of our viewers watching on TV screens, we’re excited about the proposed integration of Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings measurement across our device partners,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer of Tubi, in the statement. The enhanced device coverage will provide “comprehensive and stable currency-grade measurement, allowing our advertisers to transact on audiences in a way that is apples-to-apples with traditional TV,” he said.

A brands’ guide to the Nielsen turmoil

Tubi said the proposed Nielsen DAR integration on Tubi will let brands leverage deeper contextual insights, align brand objectives with its 40,000 movie and TV titles and better understand audience demographics and interest-based attributes.

