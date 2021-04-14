FreeWheel unveils cross-screen addressable platform
FreeWheel is taking another step in working to scale and standardize audience targeting at a household level. The Comcast-owned ad tech company is rolling out a new platform feature that looks to solve a few problems that have long stymied the growth in addressable advertising, including the amount of inventory available to purchase in an addressable manner, managing frequency across linear and digital and the ability to measure across screens.
To this end, a single TV spot can be “split” in real-time across multiple advertisers, in an effort to improve efficiencies and generate more scale for so-called addressable advertising.
“With addressable being more targeted, this is giving the buy side what they’ve been asking for for years,” says Melanie Hamilton, head of enterprise sales at Effectv, Comcast’s ad sales division. Impression goals, or how many eyeballs see a particular ad, were previously not pooled together because of the difficulty in tracking linear TV impressions. FreeWheel’s new feature can now decide in real-time which advertisement to show to an audience based on aggregated data, even if that audience is watching traditional linear TV.
FreeWheel’s technology allows advertisers to execute household-level addressable targeting on a traditional linear set-top box using real-time ad decisioning, which opens up a broader range of available impressions, according to the company. Previously, addressable TV campaigns would only use a portion of targeted impressions for a given ad avail and the remainder would generally be used for promotional spots, PSAs or direct-response advertising. In some cases, if the unused impressions fit the desired criteria, they could be scheduled for another advertiser.
By using new audience criteria and a single goal for audience numbers, Hamilton says linear TV advertising can work more like digital. “Consolidation means it’s less fragmented, and the reporting can show that we are reaching their goals, we are doing it at scale, and that will turn into repeat business.”
It also allows for frequency management, so brands can optimize how often a viewer sees their messaging across their addressable buys on both digital and linear.
This is yet another move in the more than decade-long race to achieve scaled addressable advertising.
FreeWheel's solution was piloted by Comcast and Charter Communications on about 15 campaigns beginning in December 2020. It is expected to be available for other multichannel video programming distributors later this year.
But this still limits the inventory available to the two-minutes of commercial time sold by MVPDs. The next step would be enabling national inventory for the programmers.