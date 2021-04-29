Media

Hallmark Channel parent names Mediahub its media agency of record

The IPG agency is tasked with repositioning the cable programmer in culture and scale its streaming offering
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 29, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How cookie deprecation is making marketers rethink the value exchange with consumers
Credit: Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media confirmed it has selected Mediahub as its media agency of record, as the cable TV programmer looks to reposition its image in the marketplace and differentiate itself in an increasingly crowded streaming landscape.

Best known for its original holiday movies, Crown Media has received criticism in recent years for its lack of diversity. The issue came to head in January 2020 when its longtime CEO Bill Abbott departed the company following the company’s controversial decision to pull an ad showing a same-sex couple (it later apologized and reinstated the ad).

Since then, Crown Media has named Wonya Lucas as its new CEO, and she has been working to make the channel group more inclusive and representative. In an interview with Ad Age earlier this month, Lucas said the brand is about "love and a sense of hope and optimism, which are universal themes regardless of who you are in the world." Ultimately, people want to see themselves in the content, she said, and that there are cultural nuances that transcend race and gender that the company is looking to reflect in its storytelling moving forward. 

Related articles
Watch: Crown Media's CEO on evolving the Hallmark Channel brand
Jeanine Poggi
How Netflix is doing in its holiday-movie war with Hallmark and Lifetime, plus a $4,350 pair of jeans: Datacenter Weekly
Simon Dumenco
Watch: Mediahub names new exec director of its New York office
Jeanine Poggi

At the same time, Crown Media has lagged its peers in the streaming wars. While the company does have its Hallmark Movies Now subscription platform, it has been slow to lean into the space, banking on the belief that its audience, which skews older, was not moving as quickly to streaming platforms as younger audiences.

Mediahub will look to help Crown Media scale its streaming offering in the marketplace and reposition where the brand lives in culture, according to a person familiar with the review. The IPG-owned agency will oversee media planning and buying for the company, whose channels include Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Crown Media began its agency review in January, according to a person familiar with the process. Mediahub replaces New York-based independent agency Noble People, which had been its agency-of-record since 2018.

Crown Media spent about $13 million in advertising in 2020, not including social media, according to Kantar, down from about $20 million in 2019.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Roku puts its programmatic platform at center of NewFronts pitch

Roku puts its programmatic platform at center of NewFronts pitch

Top influencers reach twice as many Gen Zers on social as do top broadcasters

Top influencers reach twice as many Gen Zers on social as do top broadcasters
OpenAP debuts new identifier to help brands target audiences across linear and digital TV

OpenAP debuts new identifier to help brands target audiences across linear and digital TV
Oscars wakes up to its worst TV ratings in history

Oscars wakes up to its worst TV ratings in history
Roku warns YouTube TV may go dark on its platform amid dispute

Roku warns YouTube TV may go dark on its platform amid dispute
Oscars 2021: Here's what advertisers have in store for Sunday’s award show

Oscars 2021: Here's what advertisers have in store for Sunday’s award show
Amazon gives brands new way to email customers with ads and offers

Amazon gives brands new way to email customers with ads and offers
General Motors lays out new framework for working with diverse media

General Motors lays out new framework for working with diverse media