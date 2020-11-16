Media

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices, smart TVs and tablets from Tuesday
Published on November 16, 2020.
Facebook to extend political ad ban by one month
Credit: Bloomberg

AT&T’s WarnerMedia reached a deal with Amazon to make its HBO Max app available on Fire TV devices, ending a standoff that had curtailed the growth of the new streaming video service.

The HBO Max app will be available on Tuesday on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, smart TVs and tablets, WarnerMedia said.

The deal ends a monthslong impasse between the two giants that centered, in part, on who controls valuable user data. HBO Max plans to introduce an ad-supported version of its service next year.

Launched in May, HBO Max finished the third quarter with 8.6 million active users. Becoming available on Amazon devices will help the service grow faster.

HBO Max, however, is still unavailable to consumers who use Roku devices to watch streaming services. Roku had 46 million active accounts at the end of the third quarter.

—Bloomberg News

