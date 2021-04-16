Hershey awards main media account to Horizon Media
Hershey Co. has picked Horizon Media as the agency of record for its U.S. confectionary business, in a blow to Interpublic Group of Cos.' UM, which won Hershey’s global media planning and buying business in 2013.
Dentsu's Accordant Media, which had also handled certain digital duties, is no longer working on Hershey’s media business.
The six-month review covered all paid media, including linear, digital, social, programmatic and retailer, for the company’s candy, mint and gum businesses in the U.S., including brands such as Hershey’s, Ice Breakers, Jolly Rancher, Reese’s and Twizzlers. It did not include media for Amplify Foods, home to Pirate’s Booty and SkinnyPop, protein bar unit One Brands or international markets.
“Horizon Media not only demonstrated comprehensive, top-notch media and omnichannel capabilities, but they also provided a unique collaborative partner-first approach which was a critical component of the review,” Charlie Chappell, Hershey’s VP of media, said in a statement. “As the world and media industry are in the midst of significant and rapid changes, Hershey needed to ensure that we have the right team who will complement and enhance our internal media capabilities.”
Horizon Media’s New York office will service the account. Hershey was advised by media consultancy ID Comms.
According to the Ad Age Datacenter, Hershey was the 113th largest advertiser in the U.S. in 2019, with total domestic ad spending up 7.3% to $432 million.