Hulu looks to woo small brands who haven't advertised in streaming TV

Creative Partner Program will help newcomers develop and repurpose ads for streaming
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on August 17, 2020.
Credit: Hulu

Hulu is looking to attract small and medium-sized business that may be new to advertising on streaming TV with its new Creative Partner Program. 

The goal of the program is to help these newcomers build ads for streaming TV and repurpose existing video for Hulu. 

Genero, Shuttlerock, QuickFrame and VidMob have already signed on to use the program. 

“Our creative partners offer creative solutions with a range of production options and price points,” Faye Trapani, director, self-service platform sales, Hulu, wrote in a blog post on Monday. “Each partner employs a network of experts experienced in partnering with small and medium-sized businesses to build high-quality, visually engaging creatives for premium streaming TV environments.”

This is the latest move by Hulu to appeal to small brands. Last month, Hulu introduced its new self-serve ad manager, which allows buyers set up campaigns for as little as $500. This makes ad space available to advertisers who otherwise might have been priced out of the market. 

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more.

