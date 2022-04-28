InfoSum scales data clean room network in deal with The Trade Desk

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has partnered with The Trade Desk in an effort to scale its clean room network, giving advertisers more first-party data to power their campaigns.

The deal integrates data sets from clients of The Trade Desk with InfoSum’s data-sharing ecosystem, where advertisers and agencies collaborate using each other’s audiences while preserving the privacy, security and control of that data. The technology underpinning this process is called a clean room and is becoming an increasingly popular mechanism for brands to leverage data as they turn away from third-party cookies, which are planned to phase out in 2023.

Brands will now have access to a scaled network of audiences that they can analyze in order to create targeted campaigns. The integration specifically enables InfoSum clients, such as Omnicom Media Group, to utilize the Unified ID 2.0 identifier inside the platform’s secure environment. The Trade Desk developed UID 2.0 but has since made efforts to pass it off to independent governance. UID 2.0 has emerged as a popular first-party alternative to cookies, and could deliver stronger planning when activated against other identifiers, like OMG’s Omni ID and LiveRamp’s RampID.

“It's really important that we make it easier for brands who want to activate with The Trade Desk, but that we don't do so compromising anything around privacy and security,” said Lauren Wetzel, InfoSum’s chief operating officer.