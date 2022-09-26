Media

‘Saturday Night Live’ opens 48th season and other fall TV premieres: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the days ahead
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 26, 2022.
Fox Entertainment CEO exits to lead Roku's streaming channel
Credit: NBC

Sept. 26

The Retail Strategy & Planning Series is an online event featuring retail experts discussing the holiday shopping season.

Sept. 27

VidSummit, a conference for video creators and brands, kicks off today in Los Angeles.

The Path to Purchase Institute hosts a session on the impacts of video advertising on brand and shopper marketing.

The rollout of linear networks’ fall TV offerings continues apace. Tonight at 10 p.m. ET, ABC serves up the premiere of “The Rookie: Feds,” a spinoff of “The Rookie” starring Niecy Nash-Betts.


Sept. 28

Reuters hosts an event on rebranding. Speakers include Kristin Thompson Fallon, head of global brand at GE Healthcare, and Dana Gandsman, VP of enterprise reputation at Pfizer.

Sept. 29

Bed Bath and Beyond reports second-quarter results. The beleaguered retailer recently announced layoffs and store closures as it struggles to turn around its business.

New dramedy “So Help Me Todd” premieres at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Marcia Gay Harden plays a an intense lawyer named Margaret, and Skylar Astin is Todd, her law firm’s in-house private investigator.

Media measurement uncertainty—tracking TV, social and digital
Fox Entertainment CEO exits to lead Roku's streaming channel
Ad Age Remotely—here’s what’s coming up

Sept. 30


“Hocus Pocus 2” premieres on Disney+. The sequel to the 1993 film features Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters.

Oct. 1 - 2

“Saturday Night Live” begins its 48th season with significant cast changes. Gone are Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney. New members include Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Miles Teller hosts the season premiere.

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
