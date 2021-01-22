Media

NBCUniversal will shutter its sports network at end of year

The company plans to shift some sports programming from NBCSN to USA Network
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Biden draws bigger inauguration ratings than Trump
Credit: NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal plans to axe its cable sports channel NBCSN at the end of 2021 and shift some of its sports programming to the USA Network as part of a “larger transition” within the company, according to an internal memo.

Later this year, USA Network will start carrying or simulcasting certain NBC Sports offerings, including NASCAR races and NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games, the memo from NBC Sports Group chairman Pete Bevacqua says. 

Starting in 2022, after NBCSN goes dark, some programming will also be shouldered by Peacock.

The move to draw the curtain on the sports-centric network does not signal a reduction in NBCU’s commitment to carry live sports, according to the memo, but rather is targeted to make the USA Network “an extraordinarily powerful platform” that will give the media giant’s sports programming an audience boost.

However, USA is not poised to become an all-sports network, Variety reports.

Additional details are not yet known about how this transition will impact all of NBCU’s sports portfolio, which includes NASCAR, the NHL, English Premier League soccer and the Olympic Games.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Biden draws bigger inauguration ratings than Trump

Biden draws bigger inauguration ratings than Trump

The 18 craftiest brand memes featuring Bernie Sanders and his inauguration mittens

The 18 craftiest brand memes featuring Bernie Sanders and his inauguration mittens
Netflix blows past 200 million subscriptions

Netflix blows past 200 million subscriptions
How Snapchat is chasing TikTok while creators chase the Spotlight ... and the cash

How Snapchat is chasing TikTok while creators chase the Spotlight ... and the cash
NYC hospitals adopt influencer strategy to promote COVID testing, complete with Misty Copeland and dogs

NYC hospitals adopt influencer strategy to promote COVID testing, complete with Misty Copeland and dogs
ViacomCBS tests national addressable ads with Dish Media

ViacomCBS tests national addressable ads with Dish Media

NBCUniversal deploys AI to help Olympics marketers shape creative in divisive time

NBCUniversal deploys AI to help Olympics marketers shape creative in divisive time

T-Mobile chooses a new media agency and Twitch streaming records are smashed: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

T-Mobile chooses a new media agency and Twitch streaming records are smashed: Tuesday Wake-Up Call