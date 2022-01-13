Media

NBCUniversal will test iSpot.tv metrics to measure 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI

The deal is being tested with Publicis Media
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
NFL viewership rises 10% as close games bring fans back
Credit: NBC Universal

NBCUniversal has selected iSpot.tv as its first alternative cross-platform measurement currency, inking a multi-year deal with the company that is slated to include key measurement tests of both Super Bowl LVI and the Beijing Winter Olympics next month.

The highly anticipated announcement comes months after NBCUniversal first issued a sweeping request for proposals that saw dozens of measurement companies respond. The media behemoth is seeking measurement options that can work alongside Nielsen, the TV industry’s long-dominant measurement provider whose near-monopoly was jeopardized last year after an audit revealed it significantly undercounted ratings.

“This is not a shift away from one panel-based system to another, but a definitive step toward embracing the metrics brands already use to evaluate media companies,” said Kelly Abcarian, executive VP of measurement and impact at NBCUniversal.

Since declaring so-called “measurement independence” last summer, NBCU has been clear that it’s not angling to replace Nielsen, but rather complement it with a suite of interoperable measurement solutions. Its original RFP received somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 responses from hopefuls including Comscore, Conviva, VideoAmp and IBM with Watson AI, as well as from Nielsen itself.

“Our learnings from this partnership will help transform our measurement solutions as we head into the next upfront season, and bring advertisers more data that accurately reflects our audiences, their consumption habits and campaign impact,” said Abcarian. 

The company will continue to select additional alternative measurement partners as they continue to be assessed and certified.

NBCUniversal’s new agreement with iSpot.tv is due to go into effect this fiscal quarter, and will track both program ratings and ads. Publicis Media has signed on as an inaugural partner to test the new measurement currency across NBCU’s One Platform ad offering. It’ll face two major tests early on: pilot projects to see how iSpot.tv will measure the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl, both of which are being broadcast on NBC next month.

Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.

With the iSpot.tv deal in place, marketers working with NBCUniversal will be privy to real-time data for linear and streaming viewing, and can access what the company is billing as “comprehensive reports on a next-day basis” that break down key metrics including ad impressions and linear and streaming overlap.

More TV measurement news
Nielsen reveals error in out-of-home TV ratings
Jack Neff
Univision uses Comscore to measure some local markets as TV industry seeks Nielsen replacements
Ethan Jakob Craft
ViacomCBS, Dentsu to pilot partnership with VideoAmp data
Ethan Jakob Craft
TV trade group forms measurement task force amid Nielsen issues
Ethan Jakob Craft

The deal will also mark a shift away from some traditional ratings demographics—like an age bracket that can include viewers more than 30 years apart—with iSpot.tv providing both household-level data as well as data on the individual level, tracking audiences based on age, gender and other customized segments.

Additionally, “select NBCU advertisers” will receive impact measurement data including interruption rates, business-outcome reporting and brand-lift analyses, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration with NBCUniversal and iSpot.tv is being undertaken with a “test-and-learn” mentality, said John Muszynski, chairman of Publicis Media Exchange U.S., adding that the holding company is working to give its clients “a more accurate, holistic approach to measurement that prioritizes performance and impact.”

A crisis of confidence

Many in the advertising industry have been itching for alternative cross-platform measurement currencies for years. Nielsen, which rebranded itself in October, has faced an ongoing suspension of its Media Ratings Council accreditation—one of the only such certifications available for measurement companies, and one major differentiator from its rivals—after revelations last year that it undercounted critical audience demos by as much as 6% in February 2021.

Sean Cunningham, CEO of the industry group Video Advertising Bureau, said after the error was revealed last May that he believed Nielsen’s undercounting has gone on far longer and that the monetary impact on total ad revenue could possibly be in the billions of dollars.

And last month, Nielsen revealed that it had also been systematically undercounting out-of-home TV viewership since it first launched its technology to do so in September 2020.

“As part of routine testing and quality controls, we recently identified an error that caused an understatement of reported out-of-home audiences for our national TV service,” Nielsen said in a statement, noting that “variances” had yielded some inflated numbers for events like sports games, and that it would reissue all data collected since September 2020.

In this instance, though, one company’s sorrow can be another’s opportunity, with repeated Nielsen issues giving the push for alternative currencies a much-needed jumpstart and allowing much smaller measurement competitors to get a foot in the door with some legacy media giants.

A few months ago, ViacomCBS brought VideoAmp onto its list of certified alternatives for national linear and connected TV measurement, measuring some of Dentsu's clients' campaigns. Univision has tapped Comscore for a trial in some local East Coast markets in a bid to improve measurement of Spanish-language media and WarnerMedia has also brought in Comscore, VideoAmp and iSpot.tv as alternative measurement partners. 

NBCUniversal has been among the most vocal champions of re-evaluating the TV measurement game. In addition to its RFP last summer, it also established its Measurement Innovation Forum to assist industry experts with weighing in on the future of the business and has signed on with a number of consortiums including the VAB’s Measurement Innovation Task Force.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

NFL viewership rises 10% as close games bring fans back

NFL viewership rises 10% as close games bring fans back
Discovery takes minority ownership in TV consortium OpenAP

Discovery takes minority ownership in TV consortium OpenAP
Jeanine Poggi promoted to editor of Ad Age

Jeanine Poggi promoted to editor of Ad Age
Nielsen reveals error in out-of-home TV ratings

Nielsen reveals error in out-of-home TV ratings

Nielsen opens up cross-platform measurement to Disney and Magna

Nielsen opens up cross-platform measurement to Disney and Magna
ViacomCBS, Dentsu to pilot partnership with VideoAmp data

ViacomCBS, Dentsu to pilot partnership with VideoAmp data
Watch the spot-on ‘SNL’ generic business hotel commercial spoof starring Billie Eilish

Watch the spot-on ‘SNL’ generic business hotel commercial spoof starring Billie Eilish
Tubi giving brands viewers they missed on linear TV

Tubi giving brands viewers they missed on linear TV