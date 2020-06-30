Netflix names Bozoma Saint John its new CMO
Netflix is bringing in Bozoma Saint John to serve as its chief marketing officer, making her the third CMO for the streamer in the last year.
Saint John will join Netflix from Endeavor, where she has served as CMO since 2018. She replaces Jackie Lee-Joe who is leaving the company for personal reasons. Saint John will start in the role in August.
Lee-Joe, the former marketing officer of BBC Studios, replaced long-time Netflix CMO Kelly Bennett in September 2019. Bennett left the company after a seven-year stint.
Saint John joins Netflix as the company faces increasing competition from new entrants like Disney+, HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock. It also comes at a moment when companies around the country are taking a deeper look at diversifying their employee bases.
Saint John has certainly been an outspoken advocate for such initiatives.
“I’m thrilled to join Netflix, especially at a time when storytelling is critical to our global, societal well-being,” Saint John said in a statement. “I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already dynamic legacy, and to continue driving engagement in the future.”
Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement, “Bozoma Saint John is an exceptional marketer who understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone. As we bring more great stories to our members around the world, she’ll define and lead our next exciting phase of creativity and connection with consumers.”
Prior to Endeavor, Saint John served as chief brand officer at Uber and held marketing roles at Apple Music and PepsiCo.