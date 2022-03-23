Nielsen turmoil and TV measurement's future—everything brands need to know

TV measurement has been in the midst of upheaval as Nielsen’s monopoly is called into question and measurement upstarts vie for its business. It began with a band-aid solution at the start of the pandemic, but Nielsen’s hastiness has revealed more deeply rooted issues in how TV ads are measured and sold in marketplaces.

Even aside from Nielsen’s actions, TV measurement is a confusing space, one that requires buyers, sellers and services to all be on the same page. As the upfront season nears, marketers need to understand how the ecosystem functions, what exactly led to the suspension of Nielsen’s accreditation and where the industry goes from here.

Below, Ad Age takes a look at these topics and answers several questions on the matter.

How has TV viewership traditionally been measured?

Nielsen has been the standard by which TV audiences are measured for nearly 70 years. Nielsen’s measurement is based on its panel of more than 41,000 households, which the firm says covers about 100,000 individuals. TV viewing is measured using people meters, providing data on how many people are in the room. But the functional number is subject to debate (see below).

Media sellers use these metrics as the basis for their audience guarantees, and typically strike deals against Nielsen’s audience demographics like adults 18-49 or 25-54. But Nielsen’s monopoly is being called into question due to several missteps.

What are the issues with Nielsen ratings?

Nielsen has long been criticized within the TV industry for being slow to adapt to changing viewing habits and the shift to watching content on mobile devices and streaming. But amid the pandemic, the validity of what Nielsen has long been believed to do well—measure live, linear audiences—has also been called into question.

Nielsen needs to regularly update its national TV panel to maintain the quality of its data. What this has historically entailed is visiting these houses in person to conduct surveys and install equipment. Beginning in March 2020, however, COVID quarantines prevented Nielsen’s traditional home visits, so the company implemented workaround strategies, such as suspending the two-year term limit for panelists, providing financial incentives to retain panelists and reworking the onboarding process to allow for remote surveying and self-installation.

Amid claims that these COVID workarounds led to undercounting audiences, TV network groups, led by industry trade body the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB), last year began calling for a suspension of Nielsen’s Media Rating Council accreditation. On May 10, the MRC revealed Nielsen undercounted TV viewing by 2% to 6% in February 2021, resulting in a loss of ad revenue for media companies anywhere between $39 million and $234 million. The VAB estimated in January that the Nielsen miscount cost networks $350 million and expects the overall total will be more than $700 million, with the biggest gaps among young, Black and Hispanic audiences.

Nielsen also admitted in December that it has under-counted out-of-home audiences since September 2020.

Nielsen put its MRC accreditation for national TV measurement on hiatus in August, before the MRC ultimately suspended its accreditation a month later. At the time, Nielsen CEO David Kenny said he expected accreditation would be back sooner than many people think.

Nielsen’s issues have also resulted in legal action: Byron Allen sued the company in March, alleging Nielsen committed fraud by claiming it could accurately measure their TV networks (which include The Weather Channel) when it really couldn’t.