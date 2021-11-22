Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system

Extreme Reach is “the source of creative assets for the majority of brands,” including more than 90 of Ad Age’s 100 Leading National Advertisers, said Guarav Agarwal, chief operating officer at the company, in a statement.

As part of delivering individual commercial metrics, Nielsen also will use its Gracenote Content Signatures to identify and credit individual ads where no watermark is present. Nielsen-owned Gracenote is one of two companies—along with Inscape—that license automated content recognition (ACR) technology to log commercials shown on smart TVs, a technology also used by many Nielsen competitors such as VideoAmp, Comscore and iSpot.tv.

“Any step in this direction is welcome,” said Barry Lowenthal, CEO of Stagwell's Media Kitchen, of Nielsen adding commercial ratings. “It’s progress. People have been wanting this for a long time.”

Nielsen Individual Commercial Metrics, like Nielsen’s national and local TV ratings, aren’t accredited by the Media Rating Council. The company is currently making improvements to its household measurement panel to regain the industry stamp of approval that was suspended in September. Problems maintaining panel households amid the pandemic, uncovered earlier this year under scrutiny by the Video Advertising Bureau media company trade group, led to undercounting of TV ratings and suspension of MRC accreditation.

Even so, Nielsen TV ratings remain the currency for the vast majority of TV deals—accreditation or no.

But the addition of individual commercial ratings isn't meant so much to improve current Nielsen ratings as it is to make linear TV ad measurement comparable to CTV and other digital measurement as Nielsen prepares its next-generation Nielsen One, which it expects to begin operating early next year and have fully operational by the end of the year.

“Giving the industry true, trusted metrics that offer harmonization across platforms is the bedrock to revolutionizing the cross-media buying and selling process and a foundational step toward Nielsen One,” said Kim GIlberti, senior VP of product measurement for Nielsen.