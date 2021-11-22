Media

Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system

Extreme Reach tech will help measure linear TV spots to pave way for CTV and digital comparisons
By Jack Neff. Published on November 22, 2021.
Hulu adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to its live TV product for $5 more
20211118_iStock-1320021417_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: iStock

Nielsen is about to give advertisers something they’ve been asking for at least 15 yearsratings of individual commercials in linear TV. But at this point, it’s mostly a stop on the journey toward a new cross-platform Nielsen One measurement, which aims to provide a single ratings system across linear, connected TV and other digital video advertising.

The company on Monday announced that it will add Nielsen Individual Commercial Metrics, launching in the first half of next year. To facilitate the technology, Nielsen is expanding its relationship with ad tech firm Extreme Reach to allow for encoding “the vast majority” of all linear TV commercials with Nielsen’s watermarks to facilitate the measurement, according to a Nielsen statement.

The current C3 measurement widely used today as a currency for TV deals is based on average ratings for all commercials in a program, rather than individual spots.

Extreme Reach is “the source of creative assets for the majority of brands,” including more than 90 of Ad Age’s 100 Leading National Advertisers, said Guarav Agarwal, chief operating officer at the company, in a statement.

As part of delivering individual commercial metrics, Nielsen also will use its Gracenote Content Signatures to identify and credit individual ads where no watermark is present. Nielsen-owned Gracenote is one of two companies—along with Inscape—that license automated content recognition (ACR) technology to log commercials shown on smart TVs, a technology also used by many Nielsen competitors such as VideoAmp, Comscore and iSpot.tv.

“Any step in this direction is welcome,” said Barry Lowenthal, CEO of Stagwell's Media Kitchen, of Nielsen adding commercial ratings. “It’s progress. People have been wanting this for a long time.”

Nielsen Individual Commercial Metrics, like Nielsen’s national and local TV ratings, aren’t accredited by the Media Rating Council. The company is currently making improvements to its household measurement panel to regain the industry stamp of approval that was suspended in September. Problems maintaining panel households amid the pandemic, uncovered earlier this year under scrutiny by the Video Advertising Bureau media company trade group, led to undercounting of TV ratings and suspension of MRC accreditation.

Even so, Nielsen TV ratings remain the currency for the vast majority of TV deals—accreditation or no.

But the addition of individual commercial ratings isn't meant so much to improve current Nielsen ratings as it is to make linear TV ad measurement comparable to CTV and other digital measurement as Nielsen prepares its next-generation Nielsen One, which it expects to begin operating early next year and have fully operational by the end of the year.

“Giving the industry true, trusted metrics that offer harmonization across platforms is the bedrock to revolutionizing the cross-media buying and selling process and a foundational step toward Nielsen One,” said Kim GIlberti, senior VP of product measurement for Nielsen.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

