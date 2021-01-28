Media

Oreo celebrates Lady Gaga cookie drop with Twitter scavenger hunt, influencer push

Little monsters can win a special pink pack signed by Lady Gaga
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on January 28, 2021.
Credit: @alatorreee via Instagram

Lady Gaga fans, or “little monsters” as the pop phenom calls them, have been eagerly awaiting Oreo’s special-edition Gaga-inspired cookies, first announced in December.

Beginning in January, convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Walmart started carrying a limited supply of the six-cookie packs, designed to allude to Lady Gaga’s latest “Chromatica” album with pink golden Oreo wafers and green crème. But starting today, the “Stupid Love” treats finally became available nationwide in a full-sized 24-cookie package, anywhere you can buy Oreos while supplies last.

To celebrate and promote the new morsels, the Mondelēz International brand and Lady Gaga are running a scavenger hunt on Twitter where 50 fans can win a special autographed pink pack of the cookies, as influencers on Instagram push the six-cookie packs. 

The 24-hour Twitter competition starts today at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can go to Oreo’s Twitter account to find the first of several clues that lead to virtual hiding spots on Twitter, with the final clue shared at 3 p.m. EST.

The clues are all inspired by Gaga’s “Chromatica” album and bring fans to various Twitter accounts where they have to identify a corresponding Chromatica cookie hunt tweet and reply to the tweet with #ChromaticaCookieHunt, #sweepstakes and tag @Oreo. Every person earns one entry into the competition for each correct tweet reply and can earn up to six entries.

Little Monsters can also expect Lady Gaga, aka Mother Monster herself, to chime in with a clue to help fans with the competition, says Lauren Flanigan, senior brand manager at Oreo. Oreo’s agencies on the project include The Martin Agency on lead creative, MediaMonks as lead production partner, 360i on social, and Weber Shandwick on PR. 

“To celebrate the news that the cookies are finally available nationwide, the brand wanted to give our joint fanbase one more surprise to rally around—the opportunity to put their unwavering dedication and super sleuthing skills to the test for a chance to win a coveted autographed pack of cookies,” said Flanigan in an email. “Flipping the traditional scavenger hunt on its head, we’re able to bring fans together virtually via a fully digital experience that encourages nationwide participation.”

Oreo has also opened up its “Oreogram” sweepstakes competition around the Lady Gaga cookies, first announced in December, where people can send musical messages by scanning a QR code on an Oreo package and win a meet and greet with Gaga among other prizes.

This week, Oreo has also started promoting its “Chromatica” Oreos through influencers from around the world. Several influencers with a range of followers are onboard to share the six-cookie packs, including Melissa Alatorre (276,000 followers on Instagram), Rachel Samson (321,000 Instagram followers), digital creator duo Chris Lin and Brock (252,000 followers on Instagram) and Zach Campbell (125,000 followers on Instagram).

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing is a reporter and the social media editor at Ad Age. 

