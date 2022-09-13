Media

Paramount names new president of ad sales

John Halley takes the role as Jo Ann Ross is promoted to chairman of advertising
By Parker Herren. Published on September 13, 2022.
General Motors to use NBCUniversal's data platform to target and track ads

Jo Ann Ross and John Halley

Credit: Paramount

John Halley has been named Paramount’s new president of advertising. He succeeds Jo Ann Ross, who was promoted to chairman of advertising. Both changes are effective immediately.

Halley, formerly executive VP and chief operating officer of advertising, will report directly to Paramount President and CEO Bob Bakish. As chairman, Ross “will continue to provide her expertise and experience in a strategic advisory role to ensure a smooth transition,” Bakish said in an internal memo.

Halley, who has worked in various roles in commercial operations for the past 15 years at Viacom, ViacomCBS and now Paramount, has led multiple ad innovations for the company. He is credited with developing Paramount’s audience targeting platform, Vantage, and its CTV ad sales platform, EyeQ. Halley was a leader in the creation of TV measurement agency OpenAP, where he is chairman, and is a board member of the Video Advertising Bureau and Interactive Advertising Bureau.

Ross will take the advisory position of chairman of advertising after three decades with the company, beginning as VP of Olympic sales at CBS.

“I am very proud to be the first woman and longest-tenured broadcast sales leader,” said Ross in another internal memo. “And since our merger, I’m truly honored to have led this organization across our expansive broadcast, cable and streaming portfolio of leading entertainment, news and sports brands.”

“As the world of entertainment has evolved, Jo Ann has been on the forefront of advertising innovations that have been instrumental to establishing Paramount as a trusted partner and must-buy for advertisers everywhere,” Bakish wrote in his memo.

 

