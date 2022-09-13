Paramount names new president of ad sales

John Halley has been named Paramount’s new president of advertising. He succeeds Jo Ann Ross, who was promoted to chairman of advertising. Both changes are effective immediately.

Halley, formerly executive VP and chief operating officer of advertising, will report directly to Paramount President and CEO Bob Bakish. As chairman, Ross “will continue to provide her expertise and experience in a strategic advisory role to ensure a smooth transition,” Bakish said in an internal memo.

Halley, who has worked in various roles in commercial operations for the past 15 years at Viacom, ViacomCBS and now Paramount, has led multiple ad innovations for the company. He is credited with developing Paramount’s audience targeting platform, Vantage, and its CTV ad sales platform, EyeQ. Halley was a leader in the creation of TV measurement agency OpenAP, where he is chairman, and is a board member of the Video Advertising Bureau and Interactive Advertising Bureau.