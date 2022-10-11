Media

Retail media buying can now be automated based on shopping data

Profitero works with Pacvue and Skai to let brands instantly change bids based on reviews, low inventory and competitor pricing
By Jack Neff. Published on October 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why Amazon is a contender to land NBA media rights
Credit: Profitero

Publicis Groupe’s Profitero is launching a tool in partnership with e-commerce marketing platforms Pacvue and Skai that will let advertisers automate buying and bidding for retail media based on what’s happening on the so-called “digital shelf,” how brands and products are displayed and listed. 

Profitero’s Shelf-Intelligent Media offering is a sort of programmatic buying that's driven by supply chain and other market conditions rather than audience targeting. It lets advertisers automatically shut down media buys and bids when they’re running out of stock or when consumer reviews turn sour. Or they can step up bidding when a competitor goes out of stock or run “conquesting” ads to lure shoppers if the competitor raises prices unilaterally.

Take, for example, an example in the toy industry. Last holiday season, a Mattel competitor got an alert from Profitero that Mattel's Barbie Dreamhouse had gone out-of-stock at key retailers, Profitero President Sarah Hofstetter recalled. The rival marketer got the alert about the item being out-of-stock but needed to go to its agency to manually step up bidding on keywords such as “Mattel” or “dreamhouse” with each retailer. With Shelf-Intelligent Media, that process can happen automatically across many retailers, she said.

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

The tool is something Profitero has been working on almost since Hofstetter and CEO Bryan Wiener arrived there more than two years ago. It’s now become possible, thanks in part to the partnerships with Pacvue and Skai that can help make it work across shared clients, Hofstetter said.

“When we joined the company, we thought this was a smart idea, but the organizational design of a lot of these companies and our clients did not necessarily enable the connective tissue between digital shelf data and retail media,” Hofstetter said.

The explosion of e-commerce and retail media offerings since the pandemic began has made the need to automate processes greater, and the partner ecosystem and organizational designs are catching up to make such a tool workable now, she said.

More on retail media networks
How Dick’s Sporting Goods’ new retail media network plans to attract advertisers
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Retail media spending to reach $101 billion globally this year
Adrianne Pasquarelli
12 retail media network executives advertisers should know
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Pacvue's e-commerce buying platform covers Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, Instacart and aggregators of retail media networks that include Criteo and Publicis Groupe’s CitrusAd. And Skai, whose clients include Hill’s Science Diet, WPP’s GroupM and Reckitt, will be pulling 325 Profitero data points into its retail performance marketing system, said Megan Harbold, VP of product marketing and communication.

“Areas where we’ve seen a lot of traction are starting and pausing campaigns based on negative reviews or non-compliant [with retailer specifications] product pages,” Harbold said. The Profitero system can also help marketers know when to step up advertising and bidding when they’re on the brink of earning an Amazon “Best Seller” badge.

“What that really means is pulling in data that informs your media for expert execution,” Harbold said. While the data has been out there, she said, Shelf-Intelligent Media should make it easier to put it into action faster.

Ad Age Next: CMO

Get your tickets for the Dec. 7 event in New York
Register here

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why Amazon is a contender to land NBA media rights

Why Amazon is a contender to land NBA media rights
ESPN nears large partnership with DraftKings

ESPN nears large partnership with DraftKings
VideoAmp launches second-by-second TV measurement as marketers demand data precision

VideoAmp launches second-by-second TV measurement as marketers demand data precision

Could Eli Manning’s Chad Powers become the next Ted Lasso?

Could Eli Manning’s Chad Powers become the next Ted Lasso?
Nielsen and Roku introduce tool for ad measurement

Nielsen and Roku introduce tool for ad measurement
Amazon will rebrand Epix as MGM+

Amazon will rebrand Epix as MGM+
Sephora, SheaMoisture, Stitch Fix, Ritz-Carlton back Hearst Magazines’ ‘Celebrate Black’ event

Sephora, SheaMoisture, Stitch Fix, Ritz-Carlton back Hearst Magazines’ ‘Celebrate Black’ event
OpenAP brings targeted audiences to programmatic market—to break down TV ad buying silos

OpenAP brings targeted audiences to programmatic market—to break down TV ad buying silos