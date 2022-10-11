Retail media buying can now be automated based on shopping data

Publicis Groupe’s Profitero is launching a tool in partnership with e-commerce marketing platforms Pacvue and Skai that will let advertisers automate buying and bidding for retail media based on what’s happening on the so-called “digital shelf,” how brands and products are displayed and listed.

Profitero’s Shelf-Intelligent Media offering is a sort of programmatic buying that's driven by supply chain and other market conditions rather than audience targeting. It lets advertisers automatically shut down media buys and bids when they’re running out of stock or when consumer reviews turn sour. Or they can step up bidding when a competitor goes out of stock or run “conquesting” ads to lure shoppers if the competitor raises prices unilaterally.

Take, for example, an example in the toy industry. Last holiday season, a Mattel competitor got an alert from Profitero that Mattel's Barbie Dreamhouse had gone out-of-stock at key retailers, Profitero President Sarah Hofstetter recalled. The rival marketer got the alert about the item being out-of-stock but needed to go to its agency to manually step up bidding on keywords such as “Mattel” or “dreamhouse” with each retailer. With Shelf-Intelligent Media, that process can happen automatically across many retailers, she said.