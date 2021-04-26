Media

Roku warns YouTube TV may go dark on its platform amid dispute

It's the latest standoff between the connected-TV platform and a streaming service
Published on April 26, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Oscars 2021: Here's what advertisers have in store for Sunday’s award show
Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images North America

Roku has begun notifying customers that they may lose access to the YouTube TV app, marking the latest standoff between the popular connected-TV platform and a streaming service.

In an email sent Monday to its YouTube TV users, Roku said that recent negotiations with Alphabet’s Google unit to carry the app “have broken down because Roku cannot accept Google’s unfair terms as we believe they could harm our users.” The message cited “Google’s unfair and anticompetitive requirements to manipulate your search results, impact the usage of your data and ultimately cost you more.”

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

More media news from Ad Age
Snapchat boasts 125 million Spotlight viewers and deals with Gucci and Northface
Garett Sloane
General Motors lays out new framework for working with diverse media
Jeanine Poggi
Amazon gives brands new way to email customers with ads and offers
Garett Sloane

YouTube TV is an online replacement for cable that costs $64.99 a month. Its contract on the Roku platform is set to expire in the coming days. The main YouTube app, which is free, is part of a separate agreement and wouldn’t be affected.

Roku has had multiple disputes with streaming services over the past year. AT&T’s HBO Max struck a deal with Roku in December after a long impasse that kept the service off the platform. Comcast’s NBCUniversal reached an agreement to have its Peacock streaming service carried on Roku after a monthslong dispute over sharing advertising sales.

Roku shares were down 0.7% to $354.35 at 9:44 a.m. in New York. Alphabet was up 0.3%.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Oscars 2021: Here's what advertisers have in store for Sunday’s award show

Oscars 2021: Here's what advertisers have in store for Sunday’s award show
Amazon gives brands new way to email customers with ads and offers

Amazon gives brands new way to email customers with ads and offers
General Motors lays out new framework for working with diverse media

General Motors lays out new framework for working with diverse media

Brands feel Oscar buzz and Snapchat shines Spotlight on 125 million viewers: Friday Wake-Up Call

Brands feel Oscar buzz and Snapchat shines Spotlight on 125 million viewers: Friday Wake-Up Call
Snapchat boasts 125 million Spotlight viewers and deals with Gucci and Northface

Snapchat boasts 125 million Spotlight viewers and deals with Gucci and Northface
Oscars sells out of commercial time with influx of first-time advertisers

Oscars sells out of commercial time with influx of first-time advertisers

Why Verizon, Expedia and other major advertisers aren’t giving up on the Oscars just yet

Why Verizon, Expedia and other major advertisers aren’t giving up on the Oscars just yet
Why brands need a short-form video strategy for new plays by Facebook and Instagram

Why brands need a short-form video strategy for new plays by Facebook and Instagram