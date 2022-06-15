Media

Sam's Club revamps its ad platform with The Trade Desk, IRI and Liveramp

Platform combines self-service for on-site search with partners on programmatic buys outside, including Pinterest
By Jack Neff. Published on June 15, 2022.
Spotify creates audio brand safety guidelines to get advertisers comfortable with podcasts
Credit: Sam's Club

Sam’s Club is launching a revamped version of its ad platform with self-service capability for on-site search and partnerships with The Trade Desk, IRI and Liveramp around programmatic buying of display and video ads, including off-site on Pinterest.

Sam’s Club Member Access Platform (or MAP) represents a quick overhaul since Lex Jospephs moved over to lead its media business from big corporate sibling Walmart Connect in December.

The revamp gives users of Sam's Club media, which has lagged its bigger sibling in revenue and sophistication, access to a combination of self-service tools, programmatic buying options and third-party analytics that meet or exceed offerings by Walmart and other retail players.

With sales last year of almost $74 billion, Sam’s Club is less than a fifth the size of Walmart (at $393 billion). But unlike Walmart, Sam’s Club captures 100% of the sales data from its customers and ranks behind only Amazon, Kroger Co., Costco, Walgreens and CVS, among U.S. retailers that capture all or most of their customer sales through membership or loyalty programs.

Sam’s Club MAP aims to play on the strength of that customer data, but it’s built around serving the club store chain’s customers first, Josephs said in an interview.

“Our mission is to provide the most value-added ad experiences to our members, while simultaneously growing profit and revenue for Sam’s Club,” Josephs said. “We will first start with our member, not by identifying which areas generate the most revenue or profit or what’s easiest to scale or sell or for any other reason.”

MAP is also built to accommodate advertiser wishes for independent performance measurement and concerns about platforms “grading their own homework,” Josephs said, by incorporating IRI analytics. IRI also manages a Sam’s Club supplier data platform, which helps marketers monitor and manage the retailer’s sales and logistics following a shift last year from NielsenIQ.

While brand marketers can use the self-service tool to handle ”sponsored product” search advertising on Sam’s Club’s website and mobile app, programmatic buying of display and video outside Sam’s Club properties, such as on Pinterest, will run on a platform managed by The Trade Desk, similar to Walmart Connect’s program, Josephs said.

The partnership with Liveramp allows brands to incorporate custom segmentation and outcome measurement tools and their first-party data into buys, she said.

“As a membership organization, we have an incredible amount of insight into our members,” Josephs said in a blog post. “Not only do we have 100% visibility into their purchases, but we also know their search behaviors.” That allows Sam’s to “predict what our members want and need with great precision,” she said. “And because of this, we’re able to build partnerships and ad experiences that are additive to our member’s experience.”

Some rules of engagement for brands remain to-be-determined, Josephs said in the interview, such as “conquesting,” or whether brands will be permitted to target buyers of competing brands with ads and offers.

While bringing in outside partners such as The Trade Desk can mean added costs as opposed to a fully in-house self-service offering, Josephs said she hasn’t heard any complaints about that from advertisers.

