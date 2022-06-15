Sam's Club revamps its ad platform with The Trade Desk, IRI and Liveramp

MAP is also built to accommodate advertiser wishes for independent performance measurement and concerns about platforms “grading their own homework,” Josephs said, by incorporating IRI analytics. IRI also manages a Sam’s Club supplier data platform, which helps marketers monitor and manage the retailer’s sales and logistics following a shift last year from NielsenIQ.

While brand marketers can use the self-service tool to handle ”sponsored product” search advertising on Sam’s Club’s website and mobile app, programmatic buying of display and video outside Sam’s Club properties, such as on Pinterest, will run on a platform managed by The Trade Desk, similar to Walmart Connect’s program, Josephs said.

The partnership with Liveramp allows brands to incorporate custom segmentation and outcome measurement tools and their first-party data into buys, she said.

“As a membership organization, we have an incredible amount of insight into our members,” Josephs said in a blog post. “Not only do we have 100% visibility into their purchases, but we also know their search behaviors.” That allows Sam’s to “predict what our members want and need with great precision,” she said. “And because of this, we’re able to build partnerships and ad experiences that are additive to our member’s experience.”

Some rules of engagement for brands remain to-be-determined, Josephs said in the interview, such as “conquesting,” or whether brands will be permitted to target buyers of competing brands with ads and offers.

While bringing in outside partners such as The Trade Desk can mean added costs as opposed to a fully in-house self-service offering, Josephs said she hasn’t heard any complaints about that from advertisers.