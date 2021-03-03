Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Revolt appoints leadership execs
Black-owned media company Revolt, founded by rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, today announced a series of changes to its senior-level leadership that includes promoting in-house talent to two new chief officer positions.
Combs’ highest-level appointment was given to industry veteran Detavio Samuels, who will serve as Revolt’s CEO effective immediately, making him “one of corporate America’s youngest executives,” the company says. Samuels was first hired by Revolt last summer as its chief operating officer, following a five-year stint as president of pop culture media group Interactive One.
The C-suite changes also include a role expansion for Revolt’s current chief financial officer Colin McIntosh, who will serve as both the company’s CFO as well as its COO going forward. Before joining Revolt in 2018, McIntosh helped lead mobile gaming company Scopely, and had previously acted as VP of finance for Sony Pictures Television.
“My vision for Revolt was always to build the world’s largest Black-owned media company powered by the smartest young executives from the culture,” says Combs, adding that it’s critical for Revolt to “stay true” to its mission of elevating up-and-coming industry leaders and empowering the growth of hip-hop.
With its new C-suite execs in place, Revolt has outlined an ambitious future agenda: it plans to shift its strategies for creating talent-driven content; expand its presence into “untapped cultural categories”; and foster strategic deals with top brands and media platforms, the company says.
At the helm, Samuels will oversee Revolt’s continued growth. The company has added more than 2 million new subscribers from Comcast this past year and recently crossed the 1 million subscriber milestone on YouTube. The company plans to unveil the new Revolt App in the second quarter of 2021 with a roster of original, round-the-clock content.
In addition to Revolt’s new leadership, parent company Combs Enterprises has announced the appointment of Deon Graham to serve as its chief brand officer.
Promoted from his prior role as the company’s VP of digital, Graham’s new position that will allow him to work closely with Revolt and the numerous other entities that fall under Combs Enterprises’ diverse umbrella, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Wine & Spirits and Capital Preparatory Charter Schools.