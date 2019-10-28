This ‘SNL’ commercial spoof for Tasty Toaster Tarts is horrifying (and darkly hilarious)
Just in time for Halloween, “Saturday Night Live” serves up a dark commercial parody for Tasty Toaster Tarts, a beloved (and fictional) Pop-Tarts competitor.
Bubbly teenager Jason (Chance the Rapper, the host and musical guest for the weekend’s episode) invites classmates over to his house after school and immediately offers them a seemingly endless number of snack options from an overstuffed kitchen cupboard. His friends grow suspicious that his famously strict parents bought all those goodies—and start to wonder where they even are while gradually noticing disturbing clues of foul play, including a blood stain on the carpet and a foul smell emanating from the fridge (which has been haphazardly sealed with duct tape). As his friends nervously question him, Jason continues to act like everything’s totally fine; the ad’s peppy soundtrack, though, is overtaken by a foreboding score, so you know something truly terrible has actually happened here.
But hey! Jason finds some Tasty Toaster Tarts! His friends scream “awesome!” in unison and are distracted enough to forget about the combo patricide-matricide that’s apparently recently gone down. The horror soundtrack drops away and a cheery announcer declares that “Tasty Toaster Tarts are the treat kids crave!” And just like in a real commercial, everyone’s deliriously happy in the end.
For now, at least.