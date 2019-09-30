‘SNL’ knows what the ‘Downton Abbey’ movie is really about: Watch the spoof trailer
ICYMI: Over the weekend, the season premiere of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” served up a spot-on spoof trailer for the “Downton Abbey” movie, which hit theaters on Sept. 20. Spoiler alert: “The beloved television show is now a feature film,” an announcer says in voice-over, “and it’s mostly about cleaning.” In the pre-recorded segment, various “SNL” cast members portray assorted “Downton Abbey” characters, including Cecily Strong as Lady Mary, Beck Bennett as Carson and Kate McKinnon as Lady Violet, all scrambling in slow-motion to prepare for a royal visit.
But wait! Meta-spoiler alert: In the end, what you just watched is actually a promo for another movie. “This has been an ad for the ‘Joker,’ the announcer explains. “It’s not perfect, but at least stuff happens.”