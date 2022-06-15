Media

Spotify creates audio brand safety guidelines to get advertisers comfortable with podcasts

Streaming giant is working with a third-party analysis firm to ensure brand safety and suitability for advertisers in audio
By Yadira Gonzalez. Published on June 15, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Sam's Club revamps its ad platform with The Trade Desk, IRI and Liveramp
Credit: Spotify

Spotify is working with Integral Ad Science to establish brand safety standards for podcast advertisers as the space becomes more cluttered and demand grows. The goal is to create a third-party brand safety and suitability reporting tool to bring more transparency and confidence to podcast advertising. 

“We know that podcasts work, and now what we need are brands and agencies to feel fully comfortable with their investment and their continued increased investment,” said Julie Clark, head of advertising revenue innovation at Spotify.  

UM Worldwide will be the first media agency to test the offering and will be part of the learning and development process. “The challenge with podcasting, like a lot of the media sector, there’s been a lot of growth and brand safety and stability controls have been absent,” said Joshua Lowcock, global chief media officer at UM Worldwide. 

Podcast listenership and awareness have boomed in recent years, with about 62% of Americans having listened to an audio podcast as of 2021, according to Statista. This number is expected to increase by 20 million listeners each year. Podcast ad revenue has skyrocketed in the U.S., surpassing $1 billion in 2021, and is forecasted to almost triple by 2024, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, an industry trade body. 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox.
Click here

As the media landscape evolves to focus more on audio, better safety standards are required to prevent ads from being adjacent to inappropriate content and optimize the performance of ads. IAS, as a third party, will use the benchmark standards set in place by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, typically used for visual content, and apply them to audio.

“In some sense, the solutions for audio will mimic video and display as they will align to GARM standards and definition of content categories. But as with all formats, there will be nuances to decipher,” Yannis Dosios, chief commercial officer, IAS, said in a statement. “Threading this needle is where the sophistication of our technology provides maximum value for advertisers looking to avoid brand unsafe environments.” 

More news from Ad Age
Why MRC's new ROI measurement draft standard doesn't have many takers for accreditation yet
Jack Neff
Leaked TikTok email reveals hashtag challenge changes and big brand media incentives
Garett Sloane
Magna forecasts ad industry growth with FIFA World Cup, U.S. election
Tony Hao

At the beginning of this year, Spotify came under fire for continuing to house "The Joe Rogan Experience" amid calls to cancel the podcast for spreading misinformation on COVID vaccines. 

In the past year, Spotify has integrated first-party products, which it says allows brands to eliminate different sensitive topics and target the specific context in which they want their ads to run. Spotify also announced in February its own ad network in a push to monetize the audio-only market

The Spotify team made no comment about when this tool will be available to more brands and agencies, but it hopes to set forth the first thorough standards within audio.

“This is a rigorous analysis to help the industry understand what’s needed to deliver brand safety,” Clark said. “Ultimately, the end product of this journey is going to take time.”

More on Spotify and podcasts from Ad Age
How Spotify is disrupting podcast measurement as industry ad revenue soars
Jack Neff
Spotify opening Roblox island in effort to reach younger consumers
Erika Wheless
American Girl creates podcast network to appeal to kids and their parents
Yadira Gonzalez

In this article:

Yadira Gonzalez

Yadira Gonzalez is an intern with Ad Age. Gonzalez is an undergraduate student at CUNY’s Baruch College majoring in journalism who has written for Baruch’s publications, Dollars and Sense and The Ticker. She was born and raised in Queens, New York.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Sam's Club revamps its ad platform with The Trade Desk, IRI and Liveramp

Sam's Club revamps its ad platform with The Trade Desk, IRI and Liveramp
Apple to stream Major League Soccer in 10-year deal

Apple to stream Major League Soccer in 10-year deal
Disney head of TV Peter Rice abruptly fired by CEO Bob Chapek

Disney head of TV Peter Rice abruptly fired by CEO Bob Chapek
Nielsen measurement—GroupM issues roadmap for alternatives but won't use them for deals yet

Nielsen measurement—GroupM issues roadmap for alternatives but won't use them for deals yet
Depp-Heard: 6 lessons from ‘Hollywood’s Trial of the Century’

Depp-Heard: 6 lessons from ‘Hollywood’s Trial of the Century’
The Onion does ‘No Way To Prevent This’ homepage takeover in wake of Texas school shooting

The Onion does ‘No Way To Prevent This’ homepage takeover in wake of Texas school shooting
Manoj Bhargava-main_i.jpg

5-Hour Energy founder buys news channel because TV commercials got too pricey
Netflix lays off 150 staffers after losing subscribers

Netflix lays off 150 staffers after losing subscribers