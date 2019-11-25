Media
Squeezing the ketchup bottle gets less gross (but more weird) in this ‘SNL’ Heinz commercial spoof
Guest host Will Ferrell stars
In this Heinz TV commercial spoof from the weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” a dad played by guest host Will Ferrell is falsely accused of ripping one during a festive family dinner as he squeezes a bottle of ketchup. It’s a recurring problem that has “made every Thanksgiving a living hell,” an announcer explains, which is why Heinz is introducing Heinz Relax: “the ketchup you know and love without the uncomfortable noise.” Instead of a wet-fart sound, the bottle lets out “a relaxing sigh”—though there’s, uh, some difference of opinion among family members about the possible context of that (post-coital? mid-coital?) sigh.