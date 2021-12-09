Media

Tubi giving brands viewers they missed on linear TV

Free streaming service gives Winn-Dixie, automotive, CPG and other brands viewers they missed, TVSquared finds
By Jack Neff. Published on December 09, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch John Oliver’s hilarious, nostalgic take on snack and beverage branded video games
20211208_Winn-Dixie_3x2.jpg
Credit: Winn-Dixie

Fox Entertainment’s free video streaming service Tubi delivers a substantially different audience from linear and other ad-supported video on demand services, according to a new study from measurement firm TVSquared.

The study, which marks the official recognition of TVSquared as a certified measurement partner of Tubi, found that between 84% and 95% of Tubi-watching households were incremental to linear (broadcast and cable) TV buys for entertainment, automotive and consumer packaged goods brands. One sports beverage brand found 95% of its Tubi audience hadn’t been reached with linear TV.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Southeastern U.S. grocery chain Winn-Dixie, a longtime advertiser on linear TV that worked with media agency USIM to expand its reach via Tubi recently, found that 79% of the Tubi households hadn’t been reached on linear TV, according to TVSquared. The measurement firm also found that 54% of households reached via Tubi visited Winn-Dixie’s website.

Tubi would seem likely to deliver audiences unduplicated by other TV options, given that it's entirely free, while people generally pay to access linear TV and even other advertiser-supported streaming services. But TVSquared research proved what intuitively made sense, said Joe Sebolau, media director at Publicis Groupe’s Starcom, in a statement. Ultimately 93% of the impressions delivered through Tubi were incremental to linear TV in a test for a Starcom client, Sebolau said, “proving out the value of the partnership.”

More from Ad Age
Ad Age Next: Streaming 2021 On-Demand videos
Disney adds measurement partner to boost streaming data
Ethan Jakob Craft
Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system
Jack Neff
Amazon's new TV is igniting a connected TV ad scramble
Garett Sloane

Data from TVSquared is providing a “seeing is believing” moment for brands, who have been turning to connected TV to reach audiences they miss with linear TV, said TVSquared CEO Jo Kinsella. She said studies over the past year have consistently shown strong performance for Tubi in reaching people other TV options miss. The next steps, she said, are brands putting more pressure on agencies to do more CTV advertising, but also to get audience measurement and attribution tools that can prove the impact.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Beyond the incremental reach of Tubi, a surprise for Winn-Dixie was TVSquared attribution data showing that more than half of Tubi’s audience actually visited the retailer’s website, she said. For a grocery retailer that does very little of its business online, those website visits provide a good indicator of future foot traffic, Kinsella said.

Providing unduplicated reach is a key differantiator for the service, said Karl Dawson, VP of audience research at Tubi. Fewer than 70% of U.S. households have cable, and it’s rare for most TV advertisers to reach more than 30% to 40% of the nation, Dawson said. That generally means an overlap of only about 10% between Tubi and most advertisers' linear TV audiences, he said.

TVSquared is one of several certified measurement partners Tubi has named, he said, and the service is open to naming more when there’s sufficient demand from agencies and brands.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch John Oliver’s hilarious, nostalgic take on snack and beverage branded video games

Watch John Oliver’s hilarious, nostalgic take on snack and beverage branded video games
See Stephen Colbert’s spoof of a desperate TikTok influencer

See Stephen Colbert’s spoof of a desperate TikTok influencer
Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system

Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system
Hulu adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to its live TV product for $5 more

Hulu adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to its live TV product for $5 more
Marketers want to shift more media duties in house, Forrester finds

Marketers want to shift more media duties in house, Forrester finds
Sex toys can now have ads on the subway—but there’s a twist

Sex toys can now have ads on the subway—but there’s a twist
Watch ‘SNL’ ridicule pretentious marketers in ‘Audacity in Advertising Awards’ spoof

Watch ‘SNL’ ridicule pretentious marketers in ‘Audacity in Advertising Awards’ spoof
Pop-Up Magazine Publisher Chas Edwards on the return to live stage shows

Pop-Up Magazine Publisher Chas Edwards on the return to live stage shows