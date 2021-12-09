Tubi giving brands viewers they missed on linear TV

Fox Entertainment’s free video streaming service Tubi delivers a substantially different audience from linear and other ad-supported video on demand services, according to a new study from measurement firm TVSquared.

The study, which marks the official recognition of TVSquared as a certified measurement partner of Tubi, found that between 84% and 95% of Tubi-watching households were incremental to linear (broadcast and cable) TV buys for entertainment, automotive and consumer packaged goods brands. One sports beverage brand found 95% of its Tubi audience hadn’t been reached with linear TV.

Southeastern U.S. grocery chain Winn-Dixie, a longtime advertiser on linear TV that worked with media agency USIM to expand its reach via Tubi recently, found that 79% of the Tubi households hadn’t been reached on linear TV, according to TVSquared. The measurement firm also found that 54% of households reached via Tubi visited Winn-Dixie’s website.

Tubi would seem likely to deliver audiences unduplicated by other TV options, given that it's entirely free, while people generally pay to access linear TV and even other advertiser-supported streaming services. But TVSquared research proved what intuitively made sense, said Joe Sebolau, media director at Publicis Groupe’s Starcom, in a statement. Ultimately 93% of the impressions delivered through Tubi were incremental to linear TV in a test for a Starcom client, Sebolau said, “proving out the value of the partnership.”