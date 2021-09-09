TV trade group forms measurement task force amid Nielsen issues

The TV trade body the VAB is assembling players in the industry to form a task force dedicated to championing the evolution of video measurment.
The ultimate goal is to create a unified approach and standards to TV measurement, which has been lacking amid the shift in viewing to streaming platforms.
The Measurement Innovation Task Force will include leaders from existing industry initiatives, including the consortium OpenAP, NBCUniversal's new Measurement Innovation Forum and the Association of National Advertisers' Cross-Media Measurement initiative.
“As each of these complementary initiatives explore, evaluate, and expand new measurement yardsticks, our new Task Force will provide regular feedback, questions, and perspective on behalf of every VAB member company,” says Sean Cunningham, president and CEO, VAB. The organization’s membership list is extensive and includes most major U.S. media giants including NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Fox and Disney.