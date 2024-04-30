Amy Poehler’s fresh take on the booming world of podcasts

With nearly 100 million weekly listeners, podcasting continues to attract new audiences, expand its topic range and foster fresh avenues for innovation.

Executive VP of Audacy Podcasts Jenna Weiss-Berman spoke with actress, comedic star, and now, podcast host, creator and executive producer Amy Poehler in a keynote address at the podcasting conference Podcast Movement Evolutions to get her perspective on the evolving landscape of podcasting.

Why Poehler dove into podcasts

As a self-proclaimed podcast enthusiast, Poehler found herself thinking about the form of the podcasting medium and how much room there is for people to play within the space.

“I felt like there was a space available to gloriously make fun of things in an interesting way. That’s how I show my love,” Poehler said.

For listeners, herself included, podcasts are an intimate experience, one where the listener thoughtfully selects who to “invite into our ears,” she said. This invitation allows hosts like Poehler to foster a deeper connection with audiences like no other medium can.

“I would argue that podcasts have replaced a lot of television in terms of the feeling of having a lot of people you know be in your space,” Poehler said. “We used to watch TV and visit the characters we like and I think we do that now with podcasts. We want to check in and see how someone is doing.”

But Poehler wanted to break away from some of the more serious topics that dominate the podcast world. Instead, she felt it was time to add a splash of witty satire to the space.

“Parody is a way of punching up and I think podcasts are so dominating in every way,” she said. “It’s time for them to get the proper fun treatment.”

To realize this creative vision, Poehler and Paper Kite Podcasts, the podcast division of her company Paper Kite Productions, partnered with Audacy Podcasts—known for its premium storytelling, production, and innovative advertising integrations. The collaborative team was able to bring the hilarious universe of the parody podcast to life.

Pioneering the parody podcast

While parody isn’t new as a comedic format, it is fresh territory for podcasting. Poehler and her team developed a slate of improvised comedic podcasts parodying and paying homage to popular themes in the podcast space.

