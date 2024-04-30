Publishing Partner:
What's this?
This content is created by an Ad Age Publishing Partner. Find out more about this program.
Media

Amy Poehler’s fresh take on the booming world of podcasts

By Ad Age Studio 30. Published on April 30, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
Credit: Rachel Heimerman/Podcast Movement Evolutions

With nearly 100 million weekly listeners, podcasting continues to attract new audiences, expand its topic range and foster fresh avenues for innovation. 

Executive VP of Audacy Podcasts Jenna Weiss-Berman spoke with actress, comedic star, and now, podcast host, creator and executive producer Amy Poehler in a keynote address at the podcasting conference Podcast Movement Evolutions to get her perspective on the evolving landscape of podcasting. 

Why Poehler dove into podcasts

As a self-proclaimed podcast enthusiast, Poehler found herself thinking about the form of the podcasting medium and how much room there is for people to play within the space. 

“I felt like there was a space available to gloriously make fun of things in an interesting way. That’s how I show my love,” Poehler said.

For listeners, herself included, podcasts are an intimate experience, one where the listener thoughtfully selects who to “invite into our ears,” she said. This invitation allows hosts like Poehler to foster a deeper connection with audiences like no other medium can.

“I would argue that podcasts have replaced a lot of television in terms of the feeling of having a lot of people you know be in your space,” Poehler said. “We used to watch TV and visit the characters we like and I think we do that now with podcasts. We want to check in and see how someone is doing.” 

But Poehler wanted to break away from some of the more serious topics that dominate the podcast world. Instead, she felt it was time to add a splash of witty satire to the space. 

“Parody is a way of punching up and I think podcasts are so dominating in every way,” she said. “It’s time for them to get the proper fun treatment.”

To realize this creative vision, Poehler and Paper Kite Podcasts, the podcast division of her company Paper Kite Productions, partnered with Audacy Podcasts—known for its premium storytelling, production, and innovative advertising integrations. The collaborative team was able to bring the hilarious universe of the parody podcast to life.

Pioneering the parody podcast

While parody isn’t new as a comedic format, it is fresh territory for podcasting. Poehler and her team developed a slate of improvised comedic podcasts parodying and paying homage to popular themes in the podcast space. 
 

Dr? Sheila podcast cover
Credit: Audacy

The first in the series is called “Say More With Dr? Sheila” in which Poehler stars as a fictional therapist with questionable techniques and credentials. As Dr? Sheila meets with patients (played by a host of highly regarded comedians and actors), hilarious and relatable therapy sessions unfold.

The show hit No. 1 on the Apple Podcasts comedy chart, and was named by The New York Times as one of the “Best Podcasts of 2023.”

While the podcast is improvised, Poehler shares that Dr? Sheila is based on an extensive character sketch. 

“She is a boomer, she’s a bit older than me, she has a lot of blind spots,” Poehler said of her podcast character. “She has collected some African masks in some countries that she shouldn’t have brought back and has some illegal antiquities in her office.”

The other comedic podcasts within the series are “The Chris Chatman Do-Over,” starring comedic actor Ike Barinholtz as a controversial shock jock whose hit podcast was canceled, and “Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Murder,” launching this spring, which explores the world of true-crime podcasts through a satirical lens and stars Liz Cackowski and Emily Spivey. 

In all three podcasts, Poehler and the Paper Kite team play with the concept of the expert and how experts are defined within different genres. 

“It’s fun to play a character that is very certain and often wrong,” said Poehler.
 

Credit: Audacy

Exploring new avenues for advertisers

Beyond the show’s unique style, Poehler’s team are creating a new opportunity for advertisers. “Say More With Dr? Sheila” features embedded brand messages seamlessly woven into the storyline. For example, Dr? Sheila counsels a couple and in the middle of their therapy session promotes Kroger’s fresh supermarket produce. The couple reacts humorously to the advertisement, creating a funny and memorable moment for both Kroger and the listener.

Want to hear it for yourself? Listen to the advertisement in the second episode titled, “Bickering” or within the audio clip below:

For brands, integrating closely with shows and hosts creates impactful advertising. Now, innovative brands are moving beyond host reads and custom spots by weaving the brand directly into the episode. In-character segments elevate the listener experience, seamlessly integrating the advertisement into the show.

The future of podcasting

As podcasting continues to reach more audiences and expand its breadth, it’s exciting to see other formats take shape. Poehler believes there’s still a lot of opportunity to experiment within the medium and many voices that have yet to be heard. 

For example, women drive a strong percentage of podcasting growth, listening to an average of 10 podcasts a week. And yet, Poehler said, “There’s a whole world of women like me who listen and still are trying to find stuff that feels like them and their voice.”

Million Dollar Advice podcast cover featuring Kim Lessing and Kate Arend pictured holding vintage corded phones
Credit: Audacy

To address this need, Kim Lessing and Kate Arend, friends, colleagues and the co-heads of film and television at Paper Kite Productions, recently launched “Million Dollar Advice” to provide advice and help listeners address their career and work-related questions, dilemmas and experiences.

Access all of the podcasts mentioned in this article and keep an ear out for new, innovative podcasts, by going to Audacy Podcasts.

In this article:

Most Popular