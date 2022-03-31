Vizio introduces new ad format that brings viewers from TV to streaming

Vizio is looking to help content programmers drive viewers from linear TV to streaming platforms without having to exit an app or go searching for content.
Dubbed "jump ads," the new ad format looks to resolve viewer frustration arising out of having to navigate between different streaming services and apps. Fox is the first content partner to try the ad format, which debuted during the TV premiere of its new docu-comedy "Welcome to Flatch" earlier this month. The network will continue to run the ads during the show’s airings on linear TV.
“Jump ads” allow brands to place interactive overlays during linear TV programs, which will direct viewers to streaming apps that are supported by Vizio’s SmartCast operating system. Fox’s “jump ads,” for example, encourage continued viewing of “Welcome to Flatch” by linking to its content inside the Fox Now app, where the first seven episodes are already available.