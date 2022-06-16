Walmart, Roku agree to exclusive shoppable ad deal

Walmart has reached an exclusive agreement letting viewers use their Roku remotes and stored payment information to buy products directly from the retailer's ads on the platform.
Viewers won’t be whisked away to Walmart.com or need to capture QR codes on their phones to complete orders while they watch. They can transact on the screen with their remotes while their shows are paused. Ads will initially come from Walmart, but the retailer’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer William White said in an interview that he expects supplier brands will also participate.