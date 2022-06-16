Walmart, Roku agree to exclusive shoppable ad deal

Hamilton said the ease of making purchases using a Roku remote far outstrips the relatively cumbersome process of scanning QR codes to get to a website to complete purchases on mobile devices.

For Walmart, the deal creates a counterweight to Amazon Prime, which is both a major online retail and streaming platform presence. For Roku, the deal with Walmart is exclusive now, but not necessarily forever.

“Walmart is the exclusive retail partner today,” Hamilton said, “and we plan to begin testing with other brands that sell through Walmart later in the year. So, as it stands, this is an exclusive partnership.”

Walmart’s shoppable ads will be activated and measured via Roku’s OneView ad-buying platform, and the platform is offering up its Roku Brand Studio to design custom creative and branded content for TV streaming and shopping.