Watch the 78-second sizzle reel for HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service
On Tuesday, WarnerMedia unveiled its plans for HBO Max, its streaming service set to launch in May 2020. As Anthony Crupi reports, it won’t come cheap: The monthly fee has been set at $14.99—which makes it considerably more expensive than other recently announced streaming options Disney+ ($6.99) and Apple TV+ ($4.99); an ad-supported tier of HBO Max will arrive in 2021, but the price for that has yet to be announced.
In the sizzle reel above, HBO Max shows off the breadth and depth of its content—10,000 hours’ worth at launch—including, as Crupi notes, “31 original series in 2020 alone, plus a library of some 1,800 film titles, including every DC Comics production up to and including this year’s ‘Joker.’” Also on tap: all 236 episodes of “Friends.”
