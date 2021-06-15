Media

Watch Colbert’s first ‘Late Show’ monologue before a live studio audience in 15 months

The iconic CBS host returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater
By Simon Dumenco. Published on June 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Hyundai taps Marvel to help launch redesigned Tucson SUV
Credit: CBS

Monday night’s episode of CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was the first to be broadcast from New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater in 15 months. “So how ya been?” the host asked the fully COVID-vaccinated studio audience at the start of his monologue. “This is a slightly different energy than the converted storage room eight floors above us,” he noted, citing the ad hoc studio from which he’s been doing “A Late Show”—the subtly renamed pandemic edition of the show. “I have not been on this stage in front of a live audience for 460 days. I don’t know if I even remember how to pander to the most beautiful crowd in the world!”

Watch the full monologue (below) for a segment-within-a-segment called “The Vax-Scene” (complete with dancing vaccination needles) and a special cameo appearance by Stephen Colbert’s wife Evie. See also (later in the show): “President Biden Previews His Summit With Vladimir Putin” (with Dana Carvey playing Joe Biden) and “Jon Stewart on Vaccine Science and the Wuhan Lab Theory”—both segments are also embedded below.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Hyundai taps Marvel to help launch redesigned Tucson SUV

Hyundai taps Marvel to help launch redesigned Tucson SUV
Ad Age wins 2021 Neal, Best in Business awards

Ad Age wins 2021 Neal, Best in Business awards
Instagram’s new affiliate tool brings influencer marketing closer to proving ROI

Instagram’s new affiliate tool brings influencer marketing closer to proving ROI

State of streaming ads ignites contention, report shows

State of streaming ads ignites contention, report shows
Why Amazon Prime Day brands need to rethink ad targeting

Why Amazon Prime Day brands need to rethink ad targeting
Netflix opens online shop to hawk items from popular shows

Netflix opens online shop to hawk items from popular shows
Why Carolyn Everson left Facebook and what it means for advertisers

Why Carolyn Everson left Facebook and what it means for advertisers
Facebook's Carolyn Everson departs as its top advocate in advertising

Facebook's Carolyn Everson departs as its top advocate in advertising