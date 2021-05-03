Your NewFronts need-to-know, plus key insights from Ad Age Agency Report 2021: Monday Wake-Up Call
About-turn
On Sunday afternoon and evening, multiple news outlets were reporting that Verizon Communications was thisclose to selling its media division, which includes AOL and Yahoo, to private equity group Apollo Global Management—a rumored deal that seems on the verge of actually happening, possibly as soon as Monday.
Essential context: “With the potential sale,” Scott Moritz and Liana Baker of Bloomberg News write, “Verizon would unload the remnants of an ambitious but distracting foray into online advertising. Last year, the telecom giant agreed to sell the HuffPost online news service to BuzzFeed Inc., and in 2019 it sold the blogging platform Tumblr.”
Fire sale: James Fontanella-Khan and Mark Vandevelde of the Financial Times say the deal would “mark a dramatic about-turn for the US wireless operator, which between 2015 and 2017 spent about $9bn to acquire Yahoo and AOL as the anchor properties of an online media division that became known as Oath.” Apollo is expected to pay $4 to $5 billion.
Ad Age Agency Report 2021 is out today
“Things are looking up,” Bradley Johnson writes in the introduction to the just-released Ad Age Agency Report 2021, citing reports of positive first-quarter worldwide growth by WPP, Publicis Groupe and Interpublic Group of Cos., for starters. What’s clear, though, is that the agency world still has a lot of work to do to fully recover from the damage done by the recession. As Johnson reports, summarizing Ad Age Datacenter’s analysis,
Overall U.S. agency revenue tumbled 6.8% in 2020 as fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the economy—and agencies—into a deep, though remarkably short, downturn. That was the second-biggest drop since Ad Age began publishing the Agency Report in 1945. The sharpest decline (-7.5%) came in 2009 amid the Great Recession.
Some sectors had it better than others. As Johnson notes,
For the agency business, 2020 was a year of the haves and the have-nots. Health care led the haves as demand surged for marketing communications tied to the coronavirus. ... Exhibit A for the have-nots: experiential and event marketing, a category crushed by COVID cancellations of conventions, conferences and consumer events. U.S. experiential and event marketing revenue for agencies plunged 47.9% in 2020, according to Ad Age Datacenter.
The latest Ad Age ad review column ...
... asks some thorny questions, including (in the headline) “Does ‘Impossible is Nothing’ still work for Adidas in 2021?” and (in the review itself) “Do we really still accept this level of over-the-top celebrity hagiography?”
GVNFT
It’s all about connected TV
The IAB NewFronts—“the world’s largest digital media content marketplace that gives media buyers a first look at the latest digital content from the biggest names in media and entertainment,” in the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s own words—kick off today at noon EDT. In his preview of the four-day virtual event, Ad Age’s Garett Sloane says that brands are looking to connected TV as the answer to dwindling traditional TV audiences:
Looking to capitalize on the momentum, NewFronts presenters from Amazon and Roku to Samsung and Vizio are bringing new opportunities for brands in the connected TV space. Amazon is pumping Fire TV with more ads; Roku is leaning into programmatic; Samsung and Vizio are cramming ads into smart TVs; and YouTube continues to see more viewership shift to TV screens.
Sloane also rounds up insights on the state of the digital advertising ecosystem from Mark Book, senior VP and head of content at Digitas; Pamela Drucker Mann, global chief revenue officer and president of U.S. revenue at Condé Nast; Peter Naylor, Snapchat’s VP of ad sales in the Americas; Jennifer Kohl, senior VP and exec director of integrated media at VMLY&R; and Sheila Colclasure, global chief digital responsibility and public policy officer at IPG/Kinesso.
Last chance
