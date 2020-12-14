News

Amazon, Facebook among targets in FTC review of privacy policies

The FTC is seeking documents from nine social media and video companies that detail how they collect, use and present personal information
Published on December 14, 2020.
Cleveland to drop Indians name, and CES makes virtual pitch: Monday Wake-Up Call

Rohit Chopra, FTC commissioner.

Credit: Alex Edelman/Bloomberg

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission issued orders to Amazon.com, Google’s YouTube and Facebook, among others, as it launched a study into the data practices of technology platforms.

The FTC is seeking documents from nine social media and video companies that detail how they collect, use and present personal information, according to a statement Monday.

The agency is also asking about the companies’ advertising and user engagement practices, and how their practices affect children and teens.

The FTC is issuing the orders under Section 6(b) of the FTC Act, which authorizes it to conduct wide-ranging studies that don’t have a specific law-enforcement purpose.

The orders are also being sent to ByteDance, which operates the short video service TikTok, Discord, Reddit, Snap, Twitter and Facebook’s WhatsApp. The companies will have 45 days from the date they received the order to respond.

—Bloomberg News

