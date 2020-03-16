News

Amazon glitch stymies Whole Foods, fresh grocery deliveries

Panic buying that has left store shelves empty is also straining Amazon’s delivery capacity
Published on March 16, 2020.
Credit: David Williams/Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. suffered a technical glitch on Sunday affecting online grocery orders through its Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh delivery services, which have become lifelines for household essentials for people looking to avoid stores due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“As COVID-19 has spread, we’ve seen a significant increase in people shopping online for groceries,” an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement. “Today this resulted in a systems impact affecting our ability to deliver Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market orders tonight. We’re contacting customers, issuing concessions, and are working around the clock to quickly to resolve the issue.”

The disruption also affected Prime Now orders, according to an internal Amazon memo reviewed by Bloomberg.

Related Articles
Clorox responds to gouging on Amazon, turns off ads as cleaning wipes run low
Garett Sloane
Amazon merchants spooked by coronavirus are cutting back on ad spending
Walmart developing a membership program to rival Amazon's Prime

Panic buying that has left store shelves empty is also straining Amazon’s delivery capacity. Around the country, Amazon staff reported long lines to enter delivery stations and delays getting items they were supposed to deliver. Amazon notified delivery drivers Sunday evening about a “technical issue that is causing a delay to Prime Now, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Markets orders being assigned to delivery partners,” according to the company memo.

Jordan Insley, a resident of Woodinville, Washington, who pays $120 a year for Amazon Prime fast-delivery service, said he is considering canceling his membership since he hasn’t been able to rely on the online retailer for essentials like laundry detergent, garbage bags and bottled water since shortly after the outbreak began in the Seattle region. Amazon warned shoppers on March 2 that surging demand was overwhelming its delivery capacity.

“If you’re paying for Prime, you’re paying for a service that doesn’t exist,” he said.

Some shoppers took to social media to vent about grocery shortages using the hashtags #panicbuying and #coronapocalypse.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Alibaba’s Jack Ma joins Twitter and his first tweet is about donating masks and coronavirus test kits to the U.S.

Alibaba’s Jack Ma joins Twitter and his first tweet is about donating masks and coronavirus test kits to the U.S.
Fed slashes interest rates, Nike shutters stores and Starbucks tells customers to buy and go: Monday Wake-Up Call

Fed slashes interest rates, Nike shutters stores and Starbucks tells customers to buy and go: Monday Wake-Up Call
Bill Gates leaves Microsoft board to focus on philanthropy

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft board to focus on philanthropy
WeWork stays open as some co-working spaces shut doors

WeWork stays open as some co-working spaces shut doors
How marketers are coping with coronavirus and an update on the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards: Friday Wake-Up Call

How marketers are coping with coronavirus and an update on the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards: Friday Wake-Up Call
Out-of-home group partners with the CDC for coronavirus awareness initiative

Out-of-home group partners with the CDC for coronavirus awareness initiative
NHL joins the stampede of sports leagues halting play over coronavirus

NHL joins the stampede of sports leagues halting play over coronavirus
KFC suspends U.K. 'Finger Lickin' Good’ campaign after coronavirus-related complaints

KFC suspends U.K. 'Finger Lickin' Good’ campaign after coronavirus-related complaints