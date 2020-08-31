News

Bayer to buy vitamin company Care/of at $225 million valuation

Bayer is reportedly acquiring 70 percent of the four-year-old business with an option to buy the remainder by 2022
Published on August 31, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Elon Musk is now richer than Mark Zuckerberg, following Tesla stock split
Credit: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Bayer AG has agreed to buy online vitamin and health supplement company Care/of.

Bayer is acquiring 70 percent of the four-year-old business in a transaction that values the company at $225 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bayer will have an option to buy the rest by 2022, said the person, who asked to not be identified because the terms of the transaction are private.

The deal is an “important milestone” for both companies, said Bayer spokesman Dan Childs, who declined to comment on the terms of the transaction.

“We believe this model and product type has the ability to expand into traditional retail channels as we aim to reach new consumers,” Childs said in a statement. “Together we plan to grow the Care/of business across new channels, new categories and new markets to deliver even more personalized nutrition.”

A representative for Care/of didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related articles
Vitamin sales soar as brands cash in on immunity-boosting messaging, products
Adrianne Pasquarelli
5 growth opportunities for health and wellness brands
Ilyse Liffreing
Amazon jumps into the wellness tracking game with new fitness gadget

Care/of was founded in New York City by Craig Elbert and Akash Shah in 2016, according to its website. The company sells vitamin subscriptions as well as accessories such as reusable drink bottles and coffee cups. It was valued at $156 million in 2018 after raising funds from investors including Goldman Sachs Group’s venture capital unit.

The purchase comes after Bayer agreed to buy British women’s health biotech Kandy Therapeutics in a $875 million deal this month.

The transaction is another example of investors’ increasing appetite for digital-health businesses in the midst of a global pandemic. Telemedicine company Hims, which sells wellness and healthcare products, is in talks to go public through a merger with blank-check company Oaktree Acquisition. Earlier this month, Teladoc Health said it was acquiring Livongo Health for about $18.5 billion.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Elon Musk is now richer than Mark Zuckerberg, following Tesla stock split

Elon Musk is now richer than Mark Zuckerberg, following Tesla stock split
China could block TikTok U.S. sale, and Biden spends big on TV ads: Monday Wake-Up Call

China could block TikTok U.S. sale, and Biden spends big on TV ads: Monday Wake-Up Call

Coca-Cola offers early departures to 4,000 in North America

Coca-Cola offers early departures to 4,000 in North America
Walmart's bid for TikTok makes sense, and Bon Appétit gets a new top editor: Friday Wake-Up Call

Walmart's bid for TikTok makes sense, and Bon Appétit gets a new top editor: Friday Wake-Up Call
Crock-Pot is dead. Long live Crockpot

Crock-Pot is dead. Long live Crockpot
UCLA sues Under Armour for walking away from $280 million sponsorship deal

UCLA sues Under Armour for walking away from $280 million sponsorship deal
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid Trump-induced turmoil

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid Trump-induced turmoil
TikTok CEO quits, and NBA Playoffs pause for Jacob Blake protests: Thursday Wake-Up Call

TikTok CEO quits, and NBA Playoffs pause for Jacob Blake protests: Thursday Wake-Up Call