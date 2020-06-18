Burger King’s 'Moldy Whopper' is the big winner at the One Show
Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” has swept the board at this year’s One Show, not only taking home Best of Show but picking up Best of Discipline in the Film, Integrated, Out-of-Home and Print categories.
The campaign, which showed a burger growing moldy over time to highlight the chain’s decision to eliminate artificial preservatives from its food, was also awarded 18 Gold Pencils—the most won by any entry this year.
Burger King, meanwhile was awarded Client of the Year, while David Miami, one of the three agencies that created “Moldy Whopper” along with INGO Stockholm and Publicis Romania Bucharest, won Agency of the Year. And David Miami also picked up Best of Discipline for Social Media for another Burger King campaign, the "Stevenage Challenge" project it worked on with its Madrid office.
German agency Jung von Matt Hamburg was named Independent Agency of the Year after picking up several awards for its work for NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, “For Seasons—composed by climate data.” The project, which adapted Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" to reflect today's changing weather conditions, won Best of Discipline for Creative Use of Data, as well as the One Show Green Pencil, recognizing the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year.
Another piece of work receiving multiple awards, including 11 gold pencils, is Scholz & Friends Berlin’s “The Tampon Book” for The Female Company. The project, which packaged 15 organic tampons in a book to circumvent Germany’s 19 percent luxury tax on feminine hygiene products, was awarded for Creative Effectiveness, Direct Marketing, and Public Relations and also won the One Show Cultural Driver Gold Pencil. It won the PR Grand Prix at Cannes last year.
Other special award winners were Smuggler, which won Production Company of the Year, while Spotify was honored as In-House Agency of the Year, Ogilvy as Network of the Year and Interpublic Group as Holding Company of the Year.
The One Show Penta Pencil, awarded to the agency and brand who together have created stellar creative work for the last five years, was presented to McCann New York and client Microsoft. Their “Changing the Game” campaign also picked up the Design award and nine Gold Pencils. McCann New York won 15 Golds in total, including six Golds for March For Our Lives "Generation Lockdown."
Together with most major awards shows this year, the One Club had to adapt its awards ceremony to a virtual format due to the coronavirus. This year’s special award winners were announced in a video created by improv hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, co-founded by Lin Manuel Miranda, which can be seen on the One Show website. A complete list of winners can be viewed here.