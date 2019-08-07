Disney profits plunge and McDonald’s Japan has NSFW cups: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Disney profits tumble
Disney’s profits plummeted by over 50 percent in its first full quarter after its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox. As the New York Times reports, the weak results are down to “escalating streaming-service losses, underperforming 21st Century Fox assets and lower-than-expected theme park attendance.”
The company reported a profit of $1.44 billion, a 51 percent decline from the comparable period a year earlier. It lost money, among other things, on the flop of Fox Studios superhero movie “Dark Phoenix” which cost an estimated $350 million to make and market but made just $252 million at the box office.
Disney does have a plan, however, for competing with rival Netflix: it announced it will be aggressively bundling its new streaming services—Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu—at $12.99 a month, a near 30 percent discount on their individual subscription prices.
McDonald’s Japan has NSFW cups
McDonald’s is at the center of a social media storm in Japan, where some cup designs for its McFizz sparkling drinks products have been identified as somewhat sexually suggestive, reports Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl.
The designs (see them here on Twitter posts from McDonald’s Japan) depict a boy on one side of the clear cup and a girl on the other. But, as Wohl puts it, “When the colorful beverage is finished, it can look as if a boy on one side of the cup and a girl on the other are sharing a kiss on the lips. However, when the cups are tilted slightly, things get frisky in a hurry.”
McDonald’s has yet to comment on the designs; we'll update you if it does.
Comscore explores strategic options
Things aren’t getting any better at beleaguered media-measurement firm Comscore, which has announced yet another revenue decline of 4.4 percent over the last quarter, missing expectations. Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports that interim CEO Dale Fuller said on a Tuesday earnings call after market close that it’s “exploring all strategic options.”
Comscore stock already has fallen 85 percent since CEO Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter abruptly resigned at the end of March in a dispute with the board. It’s been subject to considerable takeover speculation since then—and it comes at a time when other major players (Kantar, Nielsen) in the industry are changing hands or are up for sale. Fuller also said its search for a permanent CEO continues, but appeared to rule himself out of the running.
Just briefly:
Power of Shaq: Papa John’s sales are still falling, but the pizza chain is pinning much of its recovery on the star power of Shaquille O’Neal, who is starting to pop up in marketing for the brand, writes Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl.
Closing: Walgreens has announced plans to close 200 stores in the U.S., reports Reuters, representing about 3 percent of its U.S. footprint. The store closure program is expected to deliver annual cost savings of $1.5 billion by 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Revolving doors: A series of Windy City moves has resulted in new creative leadership at the Chicago offices of FCB, BBDO and Leo Burnett, writes Ad Age's E.J. Schultz. Andrés Ordóñez moves from Energy BBDO to FCB, and is replaced by Josh Gross and Pedro Pérez, who are being promoted to co-chief creative officers. And Leo Burnett promoted Jordan Doucette to chief creative officer.
Stockpiling: The Guardian reports that Domino’s has spent seven million pounds stockpiling pizza toppings in the U.K. over fears of a No Deal Brexit. As well as importing other ingredients such as tuna and pineapple, it buys all of its tomato sauce from Portugal.
