News

Girl Scouts of the USA launches new media brand for women

CircleAround content will focus on lifestyle and wellness
By Luke Guillory. Published on June 17, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Consumers to brands supporting Black Lives Matter: Contributions speak louder than words
Credit: CircleAround

Girl Scouts of the USA has announced plans to launch CircleAround, a standalone media company and online destination that will be a "compelling, inspiring and trusted content site for women," as well as generate profits to support the Girl Scout mission.

The CircleAround site, offering a variety of original content including blogs, videos, podcasts and galleries, will test launch on June 30 with the full launch set for early July.

Topics on the site include “Help your kids take action against racism” and "3 ways to make peace after yelling at the kids." The wellness section features articles on eating well, at-home workouts and self-compassion as self-care. There is advice-driven content, including articles on finances and career development in the work and money section, and departments featuring food, inspiration and the accomplishments of Girl Scout alumni.

Related Articles
Ad Age and The Harris Poll announce partnership for exclusive polling
Ad Age Staff
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Ad Age Staff
WPP commits $30 million over next three years to combat systemic racism
Lindsay Rittenhouse

“CircleAround is for every woman and is an extension of Girl Scout values for those women," Chris Butler, COO of CircleAround, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are working to deliver engaging, original content for Girl Scouts’ 50 million adult women alums, parents and leaders, and extend its values—and the values we all share—with positive, inspirational and useful content.”  

CircleAround will produce 150 pieces of new content monthly centered on “usefulness and holistic viewpoints from multiple perspectives." The for-profit subsidiary of the nonprofit Girl Scouts will generate revenue through the sale of advertising.

“Revenue distributions from CircleAround are made to Girl Scouts of the USA so they can further their mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place,” said Butler. “The rest is reinvested in company operations to continue to generate revenue to fund the Girl Scouts Movement.”

The Girl Scouts collaborated with Rogers & Cowan PMK on development of CircleAround, including brand conceptualization, strategy and execution. Shutterstock and Verizon Business are signature partners of the media brand, with Shutterstock providing visual content and Verizon supporting female-owned businesses through one-to-one mentorships, industry panels and content celebrating the achievements of female small business owners. 

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Consumers to brands supporting Black Lives Matter: Contributions speak louder than words

Consumers to brands supporting Black Lives Matter: Contributions speak louder than words
Ad Age and The Harris Poll announce partnership for exclusive polling

Ad Age and The Harris Poll announce partnership for exclusive polling
Aunt Jemima to retire image and name and Facebook allows opt-out on political ads: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Aunt Jemima to retire image and name and Facebook allows opt-out on political ads: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Nearly half of media buyers say NewFronts and upfronts should be combined: IAB

Nearly half of media buyers say NewFronts and upfronts should be combined: IAB
'The Future of Creativity' week continues, and Disney probes racial bias at ABC: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

'The Future of Creativity' week continues, and Disney probes racial bias at ABC: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
GroupM predicts 13 percent decline in 2020 U.S. ad spend

GroupM predicts 13 percent decline in 2020 U.S. ad spend
Ad Age kicks off ‘Future of Creativity’ event and Saturday Morning co-founders call for more action on racism: Monday Wake-Up Call

Ad Age kicks off ‘Future of Creativity’ event and Saturday Morning co-founders call for more action on racism: Monday Wake-Up Call
Procter & Gamble moves 'Queen Collective' multicultural films to BET

Procter & Gamble moves 'Queen Collective' multicultural films to BET