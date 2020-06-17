Girl Scouts of the USA launches new media brand for women
Girl Scouts of the USA has announced plans to launch CircleAround, a standalone media company and online destination that will be a "compelling, inspiring and trusted content site for women," as well as generate profits to support the Girl Scout mission.
The CircleAround site, offering a variety of original content including blogs, videos, podcasts and galleries, will test launch on June 30 with the full launch set for early July.
Topics on the site include “Help your kids take action against racism” and "3 ways to make peace after yelling at the kids." The wellness section features articles on eating well, at-home workouts and self-compassion as self-care. There is advice-driven content, including articles on finances and career development in the work and money section, and departments featuring food, inspiration and the accomplishments of Girl Scout alumni.
“CircleAround is for every woman and is an extension of Girl Scout values for those women," Chris Butler, COO of CircleAround, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are working to deliver engaging, original content for Girl Scouts’ 50 million adult women alums, parents and leaders, and extend its values—and the values we all share—with positive, inspirational and useful content.”
CircleAround will produce 150 pieces of new content monthly centered on “usefulness and holistic viewpoints from multiple perspectives." The for-profit subsidiary of the nonprofit Girl Scouts will generate revenue through the sale of advertising.
“Revenue distributions from CircleAround are made to Girl Scouts of the USA so they can further their mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place,” said Butler. “The rest is reinvested in company operations to continue to generate revenue to fund the Girl Scouts Movement.”
The Girl Scouts collaborated with Rogers & Cowan PMK on development of CircleAround, including brand conceptualization, strategy and execution. Shutterstock and Verizon Business are signature partners of the media brand, with Shutterstock providing visual content and Verizon supporting female-owned businesses through one-to-one mentorships, industry panels and content celebrating the achievements of female small business owners.